Open in App
The Hockey News

NHChel Podcast: Episode 12 – NA versus Europe

By NHChel Podcast,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vELl4_0koiXPYT00

Safir and Rahil are joined by eSports commentator Tougie to discuss the first 6v6 World Finals happening in Finland on Feb. 25.

In the 12th episode of the NHCHEL Podcast, Safir and Rahil are joined by SportsGamer eSports commentator, Tougie. They discuss the first-ever 6v6 World Finals taking place in Helsinki, Fin. on Feb. 25. The finals will be streamed on the SportsGamer Twitch channel.

Through it, they review how the European Champions League Elite Division and the North American Champions League tournaments went down and also provide insights into the teams competing in Helsinki.

Finally, they also discuss the significance of this tournament and what it means for the NHL eSports scene moving forward.

NHChel Podcast: Episode 12 – NA Versus Europe (; 54:23)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4cwc_0koiXPYT00

The Hockey News Podcast Linktree

For more shows and episodes on the NHL, eSports, junior hockey, the AHL, ECHL and women's hockey, check out THN.com/podcast or click on "Podcasts" in the menu.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Staff & Graph Podcast: Deadline Matchmaker
Boston, MA20 hours ago
THN American Pipeline: Massive Weekends and Blues Prospects
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
'So Bloody Happy': Linus Ullmark Scores Goalie Goal in Bruins' Win
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Jets Acquire Nino Niederreiter From Predators
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Anaheim Ducks Have Under a Week to Start Trading Veterans
Anaheim, CA15 hours ago
Rangers Trade Vitali Kravtsov to Canucks
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Avalanche Trade Shane Bowers to Bruins for Keith Kinkaid
Boston, MA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy