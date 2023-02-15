Safir and Rahil are joined by eSports commentator Tougie to discuss the first 6v6 World Finals happening in Finland on Feb. 25.

In the 12th episode of the NHCHEL Podcast, Safir and Rahil are joined by SportsGamer eSports commentator, Tougie. They discuss the first-ever 6v6 World Finals taking place in Helsinki, Fin. on Feb. 25. The finals will be streamed on the SportsGamer Twitch channel.

Through it, they review how the European Champions League Elite Division and the North American Champions League tournaments went down and also provide insights into the teams competing in Helsinki.

Finally, they also discuss the significance of this tournament and what it means for the NHL eSports scene moving forward.

NHChel Podcast: Episode 12 – NA Versus Europe (; 54:23)

For more shows and episodes on the NHL, eSports, junior hockey, the AHL, ECHL and women's hockey, check out THN.com/podcast or click on "Podcasts" in the menu.