Woman Uses Aluminum Foil and ‘The Pink Stuff’ to Tackle Oven Racks and Makes Them Shine Like New

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're tired of cleaning the crusty oven racks that came with your house, or if you inherited them from a parent, this DIY hack will solve your problem.

One woman shared how she uses aluminum foil and the Pink Stuff to clean her oven racks in less than 10 minutes. This method is so easy and cheap; it's definitely worth trying out!

The actual brand was so impressed by this hack, they commented. "Fab hack." @ The Pink Stuff

And the creator replied, "Awww thank you! You have made my day!" @ Cleanwithjode

Others were unfortuanley less impressed and had some

"Hear me out.... Steel wool." @ Chantal

"And buying a brillo pad does exactly the same thing. It's actually got the pink stuff in it!!!!" @ 1 Refix Campbell

This is a great way to clean your oven racks. It's easy and cheap, and it works on all types of racks--you can even use this method on other surfaces in your kitchen!

All you need is aluminum foil and some Pink Stuff. Put the cleaner on the the rack so that it covers all parts of it. Let it sit for about 10 minutes before scrubbing off with aluminum foil; repeat if necessary until there are no more baked-on stains left behind.

Regardless of how you clean your oven, keeping it clean is essential to preventing fire hazards in your home . A clean oven is a safe oven.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.