Woman Turns Thrifted Glass Curio Cabinet Into Perfect Kitchen Shelves

If you have a lot of kitchen gadgets and tools, or even just a few that are in high demand, you might want to consider turning them into display shelves for your kitchen. Not only does this look great, but it also frees up space in your cabinet s so they can hold more items than ever!

One woman took an old glass curio cabinet and turned it into some stylish new kitchen shelves.

The owner wanted to create a more functional use for this thrifted curio cabinet. And the mock-up for the space is incredible. And commenters were impressed by all of her hard work.

"THIS IS ICONIC." @ Brenna

"Minding my own business and these cabinets said, 'Psss, hey take me home.'" @ yolanda dunham

"So beautiful. I’m really liking that trend on the countertop. I tried sketch up before and found it so hard to use." @ Eliza Nicole

To create beautiful things, you don't have to be a professional designer or carpenter. A little paint, some wood, and home decor items were all she needed to transform happen!

You can use thrifted items to create something new . You can also use paint or materials that you already have lying around your house (like wood) to give your project a whole new look!

