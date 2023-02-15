Egg-cellent news: Prices for wholesale eggs are declining, data shows

A slow downward trend is beginning to show in wholesale egg prices, falling nationally by ten percent, according to data released by the USDA on Friday.

In the Midwest, egg production for traditional large white grade A, eggs have increased by 15 percent. The increase in production is slowly beginning to outweigh the demand.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer price index, the national average for grade A, large eggs in December was $4.25/dozen. In the recent data released by the USDA, the national retail price for traditional eggs is $3.99/dozen and cage-free eggs are $4.25/dozen.

News Center 7 checked with local retailers on Wednesday on the price of eggs and if they match up with the newly released data:

Meijer

Penny Smart Grade A Large Eggs 12 count - $3.29 Meijer Grade A Large Eggs, Cage Free 12 count - $3.89

Kroger

Kroger Grade A Large Eggs, 12 count - $3.99

Walmart

Great Value Grade A Large Eggs, 12 count - $2.94



Prices in the Miami Valley are following on average at or below the nation’s retail value.

Egg prices have risen over the last year by roughly 70 percent due to the ongoing bird flu affecting domestic poultry. According to the National Chicken Council, of the two bird flu strains, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) causes high mortality.

As of today, there are 762 flocks in the United States have tested positive for HPAI, affecting 47 states. In Ohio, there is one backyard flock with HPAI and no confirmed cases in commercial flocks. Nationwide, the flu has been detected in 316 commercial flocks, and 446 backyard flocks, affecting 58.39 million birds, according to the USDA.