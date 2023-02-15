Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly want ‘several kids’
By Shirley Gómez,
10 days ago
Rihanna loves being a mom! The 34-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman revealed during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show that months after welcoming her first son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky , she is pregnant again with her second child.
According to People , RiRi is focused on building her family and creating memories. “The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son,” an insider told the publication.
For years, fans of the songstress have been begging the release of her ninth studio album; however, according to the source, she has other plans. “She still feels passionate about creating music, but she doesn’t have major plans right now. She will take on an occasional project, but she has no plans to commit to a whole new album,” the person revealed.
Rihanna is dedicating all her efforts to motherhood . “She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment,” says the insider. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”
The media outlet also informed that a previous source said Rihanna was “super excited to confirm” her pregnancy. “Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” said the insider.
