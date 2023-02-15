Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
HOLAUSA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly want ‘several kids’

By Shirley Gómez,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ptsgy_0koiT20l00

Rihanna loves being a mom! The 34-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman revealed during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show that months after welcoming her first son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky , she is pregnant again with her second child.

According to People , RiRi is focused on building her family and creating memories. “The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son,” an insider told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qQER_0koiT20l00 Getty Images
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

For years, fans of the songstress have been begging the release of her ninth studio album; however, according to the source, she has other plans. “She still feels passionate about creating music, but she doesn’t have major plans right now. She will take on an occasional project, but she has no plans to commit to a whole new album,” the person revealed.

Rihanna is dedicating all her efforts to motherhood . “She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment,” says the insider. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVvm2_0koiT20l00 GettyImages

The media outlet also informed that a previous source said Rihanna was “super excited to confirm” her pregnancy. “Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” said the insider.

RELATED:

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony confirm pregnancy on Valentine’s Day

Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant at Super Bowl halftime show

Hilary Swank shows off her hard work in the gym while pregnant with twins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43E2Al_0koiT20l00 GettyImages
(L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The person added that she and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, “want several kids and [she] is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer.”

The pair is a dream team. “She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together,” added the source.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Silver Mini With Husband Jay-Z For United Master GRAMMY Party: Photos
Los Angeles, CA20 days ago
Wendy Williams Says She Weighs 138 Pounds After Struggle With Health Issues
New York City, NY3 days ago
Alicia Keys ‘Ran Away’ to a Surprising Country When She Had Her 1st Breakdown as an Adult
New York City, NY8 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Styles Completely Ripped Jeans With Cropped Sweater & Running Sneakers
Los Angeles, CA16 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Serves Up Y2K Style in Baggy Jeans & White Combat Boots
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy