HOLAUSA

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon looks happy with her Valentine’s Day flowers

By Maria Loreto,

10 days ago

Ines de Ramon looked joyful as she carried around a bouquet of pink flowers on Valentine’s Day. de Ramon, who’s been spotted repeatedly with Brad Pitt , was photographed leaving her office in Los Angeles.

de Ramon in Los Angeles

The photos show de Ramon walking around LA with a bouquet of pink flowers in a white vase. She’s also carrying around a baguette under her arm, suggesting that she had some plans at home or at a friend’s.

de Ramon was wearing a black jacket, jeans and some sunglasses. She wore her hair loose and had on some light make up.

de Ramon smiles as she carries her flowers

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon confirmed their relationship last year. The two spent New Year’s Eve together at Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico, where they relaxed and spent some time enjoying the sun.

"They are dating and having fun," said a source to PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." They also said that while the relationship is new, Pitt isn’t dating anyone else. "He is spending more time with Ines," they said. "He is very happy."

Brad Pitt at the premiere of ‘Babylon’

Over the past couple of months, the two have been spotted out at various locations and accompanied by various celebrity friends. Last year, they spent Pitt’s birthday together, and attended Bono ’s concert alongside Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber .

Pitt has been dating around but he’s been single for a while, with de Ramon being his most serious relationship (at least in the public eye) since his divorce from Angelina Jolie . In the case of de Ramon, in early 2022, she divorced actor Paul Wesley. The two were married for three years.

