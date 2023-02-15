Ga. K9 sniffs out kilos of meth, oxy, and marijuana during traffic stops

Two traffic stops in Banks County led to drugs being taken off the streets and multiple people arrested.

According to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, both traffic stops occurred on Highway 441.

K9 Bruce and his handler, Deputy Burnette conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 164 on Feb. 7 just after 6:35 p.m.

Deputies reportedly found three kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and a gun.

Jalen Ross, 21, of Covington, Dalton Reid, 20, of Shadydale, and Lynel Jones, 20, of Covington have all been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Ross was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Six days later, Banks County deputies along with their K9 team conducted another traffic stop near Memory Lane Antiques.

During the search, authorities reportedly found 546 grams of marijuana, 58 grams of ecstasy, 144 grams of THC wax, hydrocodone, oxycodone, two loaded guns, and $1,280 in cash.

Deputies arrested Alexius Thomas, 28, and Antionne Lyles, 34, both of Statham. The duo is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Lyles has additional charges that include trafficking ecstasy and giving a false name to law enforcement.

