Ga. K9 sniffs out kilos of meth, oxy, and marijuana during traffic stops

Six days later, Banks County deputies along with their K9 team conducted another traffic stop near Memory Lane Antiques.
During the search, authorities reportedly found 546 grams of marijuana, 58 grams of ecstasy, 144 grams of THC wax, hydrocodone, oxycodone, two loaded guns, and $1,280 in cash.
Deputies arrested Alexius Thomas, 28, and Antionne Lyles, 34, both of Statham. The duo is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Lyles has additional charges that include trafficking ecstasy and giving a false name to law enforcement.
