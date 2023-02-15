Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

2 suspects sought after 1 of them was caught on video using pickaxe to rob SE Houston pawn shop

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4tp3_0koiSd8o00

Police need your help finding two robbers after one of them was caught on video smashing through a jewelry display case at a southeast Houston pawn shop.

The Houston Police Department said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, two men entered the business in the 4400 block of Griggs Road at about 4:10 p.m.

RELATED: Houston Jewelry's burglar smashes way into cases, but cuts himself and leaves behind his blood

One of them reportedly stayed at the door while the other walked to the display cases holding a pickaxe.

Surveillance video then shows the man begin to smash the display with the tool, breaking the glass and taking several pieces of jewelry.

HPD said both suspects took off on foot.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall, wearing a green hoodie, grey pants, and glasses.

The second suspect is a Black man and was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants, police said.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

SEE ALSO: Video shows pawn shop being robbed at gunpoint in southwest Houston

Surveillance video shows the suspects immediately pull out their handguns, while demanding money from the cash registers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Teen charged in shooting death of man who caught him breaking into vehicles at apartments near NRG: HPD
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man shot during possible attempted robbery outside of Third Ward club, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
HPD investigating shooting that left 2 men injured in SE Houston after caller reports man with gun
Houston, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 teenagers shot, another injured after being trampled during house party in Baytown, sheriff says
Baytown, TX12 hours ago
Suspect with firearm arrested before allegedly robbing store at Houston Premium Outlet Mall, deputies say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Police urge people to use crosswalks after pedestrian running across Westheimer killed, HPD says
Houston, TX14 hours ago
2 injured after pickup truck launches onto 4 parked cars after crash in Third Ward, police say
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Man arrested after police say he followed, struck 2 teens, killed 16-year-old
Houston, TX1 day ago
Driver obliges to ride request, then loses car with child inside, Houston police say
Houston, TX3 days ago
HPD: Grandmother shot, grandson unharmed when gunmen fire 20-30 shots into eastside home
Houston, TX3 days ago
Man shot and killed younger brother during argument in Willis, Montgomery County deputies say
Willis, TX2 days ago
Dashcam video captures Houston chase suspects crash into other cars and fleeing from scene
Houston, TX3 days ago
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN VEHICLE
Houston, TX3 days ago
Father fatally shoots daughter's boyfriend during argument after night out, Houston police say
Houston, TX3 days ago
Woman who drove wrong way on SH-99, hit deputy's vehicle, charged with DWI, HCSO says
Spring, TX2 days ago
Stolen TSU championship rings returned to owner after being found by good Samaritan
Houston, TX2 days ago
Man wanted in connection to illegally dumping tires in northeast Houston, Pct. 3 deputies say
Houston, TX3 days ago
1 woman arrested, 2 others wanted after assaulting store employee at Willowbrook Mall, police say
Houston, TX4 days ago
Father of 5 dies after being shot in back of head during ‘possible robbery’ in SW Houston, HPD says
Houston, TX4 days ago
46 rounds recovered after intoxicated gunman unleashes attack in Humble neighborhood, deputies say
Humble, TX3 days ago
Elementary school in Houston-area delays classes after body found nearby
Houston, TX2 days ago
Intoxicated neighbor upset with barking next door opens fire into Atascocita home, deputies say
Houston, TX3 days ago
Man who murdered aunt, uncle in Houston is accused of killing cellmate in California, officials say
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Attackers wanted in shoplifting turned robbery at Willowbrook Mall
Houston, TX4 days ago
Husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Houston, HPD says
Houston, TX3 days ago
Houston mom calls FedEx driver 'a literal angel' after he reunited her with sons after carjacking
Houston, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy