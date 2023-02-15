2 suspects sought after 1 of them was caught on video using pickaxe to rob SE Houston pawn shop

Police need your help finding two robbers after one of them was caught on video smashing through a jewelry display case at a southeast Houston pawn shop.

The Houston Police Department said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, two men entered the business in the 4400 block of Griggs Road at about 4:10 p.m.

One of them reportedly stayed at the door while the other walked to the display cases holding a pickaxe.

Surveillance video then shows the man begin to smash the display with the tool, breaking the glass and taking several pieces of jewelry.

HPD said both suspects took off on foot.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall, wearing a green hoodie, grey pants, and glasses.

The second suspect is a Black man and was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants, police said.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

