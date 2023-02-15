Savannah Guthrie Is Breaking Up With Instagram—Find Out Why

The 'Today Show' cohost is bidding adieu to the social media app.

Savannah Guthrie announced that she's giving the boot to Instagram this week.

The Today Show cohost took to the very platform she's saying so long to let her followers know that it was the last they'd be seeing of her for a while, sharing screenshots of the app being removed from her phone's home screen earlier today, Feb. 15.

"I’m giving up Instagram for lent," she wrote, before revealing that she's not Catholic and has never given anything up for the pre- Easter season before. "I’m doing it to challenge myself: to be more reflective, to not just reflexively scroll Instagram and instead use that time for something more productive and life -giving to myself and others."

She continued, "I’m telling you this so that I will have accountability!! And maybe you would like to join me?? See you back here after Easter!"

The broadcast journalist did note, however, that her assistant would be in control of the account to share some work-related content.

Her assistant followed up shortly after with a quick edit, sharing, "UPDATE: Savannah just found out lent starts next week, but the instagram fast starts [to]day!"

Fellow Today personality Jenna Bush Hager revealed in the comments that she was joining Guthrie, writing, "I gave it up tooooooo!!!!"

Co-worker Sheinelle Jones commented too, writing, "Ok fine I’ll just talk to you during commercial breaks !! You got this! ❤️"

Other followers shared their own experiences with cutting down on social media.

"i delete insta all the time and never regret it 💯," one shared.

"I cut Facebook over a year ago for a short term break and never went back! You’ll have more room to breathe," said another.

"I am Catholic and I give up social media every lent. It is soooooo freeing, great for mental health!!" the support continued.

This isn't the only big change Guthrie has made recently; she also revealed a dramatic hair transformation and a brand new tattoo earlier this month.