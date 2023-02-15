Donna Deegan leads in newly released Jacksonville Mayor’s race poll

In an interview today she said, while the findings are certainly a welcome sign, she’s not taking a victory lap just yet.
“The most important polls to me are the polls that the voters that we talk to in the neighborhoods, walking, knocking doors, having community meetings, those are the voices that matter to me,” said Deegan.
In the Republican camp, Daniel Davis and Councilmember LeAnna Cumber have largely been seen as each other’s main competition.
Both candidates have multi-million-dollar war chests at their disposal.
The new poll shows 17.5 percent of voters support Davis, meanwhile, just 4.1 percent of voters said they’d vote for Cumber if the election were held today.
Councilmember Al Ferraro, with 10.6 percent support, clenched second place among Republican candidates.
“We never needed the millions of dollars of special interest money my opponents received. It’s the voters who decide elections, not lobbyists,” said Ferraro in a statement.
Former State Senator Audrey Gibson pulled the second most votes of any Democratic candidate with 10.2 percent support.
“I am undeterred!” Gibson said in response to the poll.
Only two candidates can advance to May, assuming no one candidate pulls more than 50 percent of the vote in the March Unitary Election.
Comments / 0