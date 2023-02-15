Ducks ruffle feathers among Mooresville neighborhood’s HOA

A homeowner’s association in Mooresville is taking action over ducks in their neighborhood.

Right now, about 37 ducks and waterfowl call the Curtis Pond neighborhood off Rocky River Road their home.

The neighborhood HOA’s attorney says the controversy started two years ago, when a former board member wanted to add more ducks to the pond. He said without any approval, that member went ahead and spent $2,500 of HOA money on 10 ducks and food.

“We have no records of the vote, or any homeowner approval or anything to use those funds,” said Kenneth Love, a partner at Karrenstein and Love, PLLC. “It looks like she just went out and did it.”

Then recently, homeowners got a letter from the HOA saying the ducks will stay. That happened after wildlife experts expressed concern with the pond’s nitrate level, which was caused by the additional waterfowl.

Nitrate can be poisonous to wildlife, but those experts said it’s best to let nature work itself out.

Love said they’re investigating the misuse of funds, and the association is asking homeowners not to feed the ducks or add more of them.

