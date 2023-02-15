Tigard Police Log: Sleepy driver collides with patrol car at intersection

Sunday, Jan. 29

A business on Bonita was burglarized and an officer responded within two minutes. Unfortunately, the suspects were already gone. The case remains open.

Officers were dispatched to a call of a suicidal person with a knife. It turned out a crisis line worker misunderstood some information and the person in question had resources and a plan to get help.

Monday, Jan. 30

A driver sheared off a light pole and kept going on Southwest Burnham Street. Responding officers learned the driver was an elderly man who appeared confused. A driver retest was submitted for him.

A trailer was stolen from a hotel parking lot in the 13000 block of Southwest 68th Parkway.

A missing endangered juvenile was found safe in Portland.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

An impaired driver fell asleep at a red light in the 7800 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street. When he woke up, he took his foot off the brake and rolled into a patrol car. He was taken to jail, charged with DUII, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

An elderly woman with dementia was reported missing but was quickly reunited with her family.

Employees at a store in the 7800 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street reported a theft in progress. Officers contacted a man and woman and learned the man had a warrant out for his arrest. He was taken to jail, and the woman was released.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

A man reported being robbed a few days prior by a man in a parking lot who demanded his wallet. The victim reported recognizing the suspect and the case remains open.

Employees at a store in the 9700 block of Southwest Washington Square Road detained a shoplifting suspect. A responding officer determined the suspect had three active warrants out for his arrest. He went to jail on the warrants and a theft charge.

A 10-year-old girl reportedly left her home to meet her friends across the street, and a man walking a dog was on the lawn of her home and motioned for her to come over. The report was given to police and documented days later.

Thursday, Feb. 2

A woman called to report that her 10-year-old daughter was on the swings at Jack Pack when a man told her to come with him. The girl went home and told her mother what happened. A police report was created to document the incident. The man has not been identified.

An officer came across what appeared to be a spray-painted car. The officer learned it had been stolen out of Salem. The owners came to get it.

Friday, Feb. 3

An overdose was reported where a man on a bus took pills believed to contain fentanyl.

A work van was stolen from a parking lot in the 11900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway while the owner was doing work nearby.

A glass door was smashed out at a market on Southwest Walnut Street and items were stolen. Witnesses saw the suspects running out to the back of the store before officers arrived, and they were not immediately located.

Saturday, Feb. 4

A proactive, targeted shoplifting enforcement was simultaneously held at three different stores near Washington Square. Detectives worked with loss prevention employees and patrol officers to identify and arrest 14 people during the enforcement. Read the full news release here.

A woman who appeared to be in a mental health crisis destroyed a neighbor’s car with a hammer. She was charged with criminal mischief.