Tualatin Police Log: Wet mop among items snatched from business

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Officers arrested a man inside a dental office in the 19300 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road. He had entered the office unlawfully and had several items from inside the location, either in his left coat pocket or in a garbage bag near the rear door.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9300 block of Southwest Sagert Street and arrested a man on multiple warrants.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

A man was arrested for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon after he displayed a steak knife and threatened a person in the 8900 block of Southwest Sweek Drive.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 21800 block of Southwest Chehalis Street.

A man reported his vehicle was broken into, ransacked and moved to another spot in the parking lot in the 6700 block of Southwest Nyberg Street.

Saturday, Feb. 4

A man reported his gym locker in the 17900 block of Southwest McEwan Road was broken into and he had multiple items stolen.

Officers arrested a man near Southwest Warm Springs Street and Martinazzi Avenue for DUII (alcohol).

Sunday, Feb. 5

Two subjects stole several hair care products and a wet mop from a business in the 13900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance near Southwest Itel Street and 115th Avenue and arrested a woman for violating a restraining order.

Monday, Feb. 6

Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 17900 block of Southwest McEwan Road. No crime.

A male and female were involved in a physical altercation in the 18000 block of Southwest 135th Terrace.