Earlean Smiley vows to address safety, academics as new Broward schools leader

Broward Interim Schools Superintendent Earlean Smiley is seated on the dais Wednesday during her first official day in the position during a Broward County School Board meeting in Fort Lauderdale. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Since Earlean Smiley left 13 years ago, the Broward School District has faced declining student achievement and enrollment, a poorly run construction program, a mass tragedy and a culture that many describe as toxic.

On Wednesday, Smiley started a second tenure with the district, this time as interim superintendent. She vows to discover what has gone wrong and needs to be fixed, as well as what is still going right.

“We have some challenges, but I think we need to understand that Broward is a good school district,” Smiley said. “We have some great people on our team.”

The School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to give Smiley, 71, a $300,000 contract. She is expected to stay up to a year, until a permanent replacement is named for Vickie Cartwright, whose tumultuous 18-month tenure ended last week .

“We should, first of all, focus on the health of the system,” Smiley said after her contract was approved. “We need to assess. We need to diagnose and find out what is functional but it’s not functioning and to make plans to address those issues.”

That will likely include a staff reorganization, she said.

“Some of our team members are on the right bus and they’re in the right seats,” she said. “Some are on the right bus and the wrong seats, and a few are just on the wrong bus. Once we make those tweaks, I think we can get a great momentum going.”

Smiley was a career educator with Broward schools, starting as a teacher at Northeast High in Oakland Park and later working as a principal at two high schools, Pompano Beach High and Blanche Ely High in Pompano Beach. She worked her way up to deputy superintendent, overseeing teaching and learning for what was then the fifth-largest school district in the United States.

She retired in 2010 and took a job as superintendent of a school district in South Carolina, where she stayed until 2013. She has spent the past decade as a charter school consultant.

Since she left in 2010, enrollment in Broward’s district-run schools has decreased from 235,000 to 201,000, as many parents of school-age children have left the county or opted for charter schools or private school vouchers.

Among the top factors parents have cited in exit surveys : academic concerns, poor facilities and safety.

Broward was A-rated based on student achievement when Smiley left, a distinction it lost in 2012 and has yet to get back. It’s currently B rated.

An $800 million bond referendum passed by voters in 2014 was supposed to provide long-awaited renovation to decaying schools, but the program has faced numerous delays and cost increases. Only 22% of 290 projects were listed as complete in a December report to the district’s Bond Oversight Committee.

Safety has also been a major concern in recent years since Broward was the site of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

These are areas that Smiley says are her top priorities.

“Safety is paramount,” Smiley said at a news conference Wednesday. “I want to make sure that the behavior threat assessment systems are working properly and that schools are really secure.”

Smiley said she also wants to make sure teachers have the resources they need, and “I want to make sure our students understand that we love them and their voices count.“

She said it was love that brought her back to Broward schools.

“Many of my students I taught as a teacher, I was principal of their students,” she said. “It’s a love relationship and it’s longstanding, and I value that. When I heard from them or heard them on the street and they would say, ‘You really need to consider coming back, just for a little while.’”

And she insists it will be just for a short time, while the School Board conducts a national search for a permanent superintendent. Her contract includes a provision that she can’t apply for the job.

That provision was in Cartwright’s contract when she was hired as interim superintendent in August 2021 but the board agreed to change the contract to let her apply and offered her the permanent job in February 2022. That won’t happen again, Smiley said.

“That is not an option,” Smiley said. “The other superintendent was not Earlean Smiley.”