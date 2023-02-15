SMALL BITES: Food Truck Fridays truckin’ into Boca Raton parks

WHAT:

Food on wheels will be parking in Boca Raton parks.

It’s all part of Food Truck Fridays, in which mobile kitchens gather for foodie fans to enjoy savory and sweet dishes along with live music and lawn games.

WHEN & WHERE:

Food Truck Fridays take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Friday of the month throughout parks in Boca Raton.

March 3 at Patch Reef Park, 2000 Yamato Road

at Patch Reef Park, 2000 Yamato Road April 7 at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail

at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail May 5 at Lake Wyman Park, 1500 NE Fifth Ave.

THE FOOD LINEUP:

The food and music lineup is subject to change, according to the City of Boca Raton website , but here is the schedule for the next three months.

March 3: Bubbe’s Blintzes, Di Big Jerk , Just Baked, Larry’s Boardwalk Treats, Tacos Veracruz and Travelin’ Bones Barbecue, with live music from singer/songwriter Violet Jeffries

Bubbe’s Blintzes, Di Big Jerk , Just Baked, Larry’s Boardwalk Treats, Tacos Veracruz and Travelin’ Bones Barbecue, with live music from singer/songwriter Violet Jeffries April 7: Heavenly Churros, Kobschie’s Ice Rolls, Best French Fries, Ps561, Uptown Deli and N.Y. Phat Pies, with live music from “Singing Sailor” Jim Bowman

Heavenly Churros, Kobschie’s Ice Rolls, Best French Fries, Ps561, Uptown Deli and N.Y. Phat Pies, with live music from “Singing Sailor” Jim Bowman May 5: 681 Seafood, DOugh DOugh’s Donuts, Morelia Gourmet Paletas, Tacos Veracruz, Uptown Deli, InspirAsian, with a performance from vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Victoria Cardona

INFORMATION:

Find details at myboca.us/communityevents .