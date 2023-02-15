Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma Police investigate fight involving machete

By Julia Dallas,

10 days ago

Tacoma Police officers responded to an attack involving a machete Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the 7800 block of South Trafton Street, said the Tacoma Police Department.

The investigation showed that a man and a woman visited a 59-year-old man in his RV. The owner of the RV took the woman’s phone and wouldn’t return it.

A fight broke out and the RV owner attacked the woman with a machete.

Officers contacted the RV owner and arrested him for Assualt 1. He was then taken to a hospital to treat the injuries he got in the fight.

The man and woman were contacted at a local hospital, where they had driven to get treated for their injuries. The injuries to the woman were serious but not life-threatening. The man had injuries from trying to intervene in the attack but there were not life-threatening.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tacoma, WA newsLocal Tacoma, WA
Parkland teen arrested for DUI was found with tequila bottle and marijuana pipe
Parkland, WA2 days ago
Spike in juvenile crimes has Washington lawmakers taking note
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Western Washington Gets Real: First Black female named soloist at Pacific Northwest Ballet
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seattle police recover gun, knife after arresting stabbing suspect
Seattle, WA9 hours ago
Seattle police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, recover drugs, gun and cash
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy arrested after allegations of domestic violence
Bremerton, WA10 hours ago
Woman inside Bremerton home wounded by gunshots fired outside
Bremerton, WA1 day ago
Police: Man stabbed in face in Seattle’s Haller Lake neighborhood
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Man charged with attempted murder after random stabbing near Microsoft campus in Redmond
Redmond, WA1 day ago
Microsoft employee improving after stabbing by stranger
Redmond, WA5 hours ago
Hung jury leads to another mistrial in case of alleged getaway driver in Lakewood police killings
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Man convicted of 2012 bank robberies arrested in string of recent bank robberies on Eastside
Kenmore, WA1 day ago
Auburn police looking for car theives
Auburn, WA2 days ago
1 dead after crash involving semi-truck in Auburn
Auburn, WA2 days ago
Kent man with memory loss last seen in Renton found safe
Kent, WA2 days ago
Seattle firefighters rescue worker pinned on conveyer belt
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Ferry service suspended between Anderson Island and Steilacoom
Steilacoom, WA8 hours ago
Crews rescue woman after falling into Elliott Bay from ferry
Seattle, WA8 hours ago
SDOT calling for more improvements in traffic safety
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Thurston County winter blast causes crashes, chills residents
Olympia, WA2 days ago
Seattle area Jewish Federation warns against antisemitic ‘National Day of Hate’
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Hiring: U.S. Postal Service holding job fairs Feb. 23 to 28
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Seattle Kraken volunteer at Seattle’s Food Lifeline
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Many in Western Washington brace for more snow in the lowlands
Edmonds, WA2 hours ago
In 1976, Jimmy Carter angered thousands in Seattle after suggesting pardon for draft evaders
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Record-breaking cold hits western Washington; lowland snow expected Saturday evening
Woodinville, WA16 hours ago
Washington state marks first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Kirkland, WA1 day ago
Seattle Mayor makes February 24 ‘Day of Solidarity with the People of Ukraine’
Seattle, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy