Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
6AM City

6 random acts of kindness to brighten up Portland's community

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQbGW_0koiNX7L00

We challenge you to perform a random act of kindness before the sun sets.

Photo by @shutterbug_shah

Do you know the no. 1 way to find kindness in your community? Make it yourself.

From simple gestures to volunteering your time, here are six random acts of kindness you can perform to make a neighbor’s day or brighten up the community.

Bring treats to work

Next time you’re on the way to work, grab your coworkers some coffee or pastries. Pro tip : donuts from Sesame Donuts and brews from Case Study Coffee Roasters are a perfect pairing.

Pay for a student’s lunch

School lunches cost ~$3 a day , which for many students can be a burden. Call your local school district’s nutrition services and ask to pay a student’s backdue charges.

Show local businesses some love

It’s no secret that we love our local businesses. Next time you stop by your go-to spots,
tip generously or write a positive review .

Plant native species

Add some green to your community by planting native species. Use the National Wildlife Federation’s Native Plant Finder to start your search.

Help our furry friends

Consider fostering or adopting a furry friend in need of a home, or volunteer at a local shelter like Oregon Humane Society . You can also donate monetarily or drop off blankets, toys, food, and supplies.

Volunteer with local organizations

Check out
our growing list of organizations with local volunteer opportunities .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Golden Bond Rescue finds new homes for retrievers
Portland, OR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Learn to protect yourself with Rose City Self-Defense
Portland, OR3 days ago
Traffic woes, impromptu ski races on Portland's snowiest day since 1943
Portland, OR2 days ago
Grand Ronde tribe starts 3rd round of paper mill demolition
Oregon City, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy