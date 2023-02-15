6 random acts of kindness to brighten up Portland's community

School lunches cost ~$3 a day , which for many students can be a burden. Call your local school district’s nutrition services and ask to pay a student’s backdue charges.
Show local businesses some love
It’s no secret that we love our local businesses. Next time you stop by your go-to spots, tip generously or write a positive review .
Plant native species
Add some green to your community by planting native species. Use the National Wildlife Federation’s Native Plant Finder to start your search.
Help our furry friends
Consider fostering or adopting a furry friend in need of a home, or volunteer at a local shelter like Oregon Humane Society . You can also donate monetarily or drop off blankets, toys, food, and supplies.
