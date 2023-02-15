Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

Sam Landry Collects Sun Belt Softball’s First Pitcher of the Week for 2023

By UL Athletics,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PtKd_0koiNI7g00

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana’s Sam Landry received the first Sun Belt Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week award of the 2023 season, the conference office announced on Tuesday (Feb. 14, 2023).

Landry tossed a no-hitter on Opening Day and completed the weekend with nine innings of one-hit, shutout softball while tallying 19 total strikeouts.

She struck out 13 of the 15 batters that she faced in crafting the no-hitter of Lafayette College in the season opener on Friday (Feb. 10), landing the first no-hitter of her collegiate career and a new career-high strikeouts total.

The sophomore righthander opened Sunday's start vs. SFA with three strikeouts in the first inning and over the first two innings twice stranded runners in scoring position. After yielding a two-out double in the first inning, Landry closed the final 3-1/3 innings of her appearance with no-hit softball including retiring in order the final seven batters that she faced.

The Mont Belvieu, Texas native and Barbers Hill HS product picked up her third career SBC Pitcher of the Week honor. Landry received the award twice (March 29, April 12) during her rookie season last spring after dominating efforts in conference series with UT Arlington and Troy.

Louisiana, which has received at least one Sun Belt Player or Pitcher of the Week award since the inception of the league in 2000, now owns 95 all-time SBC Pitcher of the Week awards in program history.

Nationally ranked as high as No. 20 by Softball America, Louisiana (4-0) heads to the state of Florida for a key seven-game road trip that begins Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19 at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida.

While in Clearwater the Ragin' Cajuns are set to face an all-Power 5 slate that includes Indiana, plus nationally ranked Michigan, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, UCLA and Florida State. Play begins on Thursday, February 16 vs. Indiana at 12:00 p.m. (CST).

The Ragin' Cajuns then travel to Orlando, Florida for a Mardi Gras day (Feb. 21) meeting with nationally ranked UCF before returning home.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UL answers the call in Baton Rouge to beat No. 14 LSU
Baton Rouge, LA6 hours ago
Cajuns look to complete perfect home season in home finale against South Alabama
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Cajuns drop season finale to Southern Miss
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Lafayette, LCA among 6 Acadiana Area teams to punch ticket to Hammond
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
CRAWDAQ for 2/23/2023
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Arc of Acadiana Bead Drive underway
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Open House and Vaccine events around Acadiana
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
List: Fish fry Friday events around Acadiana during Lent
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Acadiana restaurants prepared for Lent
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade 2023
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Mardi Gras Indians share how to prepare for parades and competitions
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Happy Mardi Gras 2023 Acadiana!
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Bead Trees in Full Bloom
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Triple shooting in Breaux Bridge under investigation
Breaux Bridge, LA3 days ago
UPDATE: Teen shot in suspected drive-by in Eunice is expected to survive
Eunice, LA2 days ago
Mire Branch Water Corporation rescinds boil advisory
Branch, LA2 days ago
Woman injured in New Iberia shooting
New Iberia, LA1 day ago
Four people arrested with guns at Lafayette Mardi Gras
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Abbeville Police Chief issues curfew in the wake of Friday night shooting
Abbeville, LA9 hours ago
Festival International announces two artists; full lineup coming Sunday
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Police searching for shooting suspect in New Iberia
New Iberia, LA2 days ago
Lafayette Police in search of suspect accused of driving into Pathway Church
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
North Lafayette Resources and Job Fair scheduled on March 1
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Cloudy skies may bring a few showers on Wednesday
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
UPDATE: Lafayette Police arrest suspect in fatal Verdun Street shooting
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
UPDATE: Work-release inmate recaptured
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
2023 Queen's Parade rolls through downtown
Lafayette, LA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy