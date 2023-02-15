Open in App
Tualatin, OR
See more from this location?
Hillsboro News-Times

Tualatin Police Log: Wet mop among items snatched from business

By Tualatin Police Department,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJKkE_0koiMlYq00

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Officers arrested a man inside a dental office in the 19300 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road. He had entered the office unlawfully and had several items from inside the location, either in his left coat pocket or in a garbage bag near the rear door.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9300 block of Southwest Sagert Street and arrested a man on multiple warrants.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

A man was arrested for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon after he displayed a steak knife and threatened a person in the 8900 block of Southwest Sweek Drive.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 21800 block of Southwest Chehalis Street.

A man reported his vehicle was broken into, ransacked and moved to another spot in the parking lot in the 6700 block of Southwest Nyberg Street.

Saturday, Feb. 4

A man reported his gym locker in the 17900 block of Southwest McEwan Road was broken into and he had multiple items stolen.

Officers arrested a man near Southwest Warm Springs Street and Martinazzi Avenue for DUII (alcohol).

Sunday, Feb. 5

Two subjects stole several hair care products and a wet mop from a business in the 13900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance near Southwest Itel Street and 115th Avenue and arrested a woman for violating a restraining order.

Monday, Feb. 6

Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 17900 block of Southwest McEwan Road. No crime.

A male and female were involved in a physical altercation in the 18000 block of Southwest 135th Terrace.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tualatin, OR newsLocal Tualatin, OR
Tualatin Police Log: Water poured into car engine
Tualatin, OR3 days ago
Mayors weigh in on homelessness, economic development
Portland, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local homeless man helps save teenager’s life after highway crash
Forest Grove, OR16 hours ago
Forest Grove Police Log: Out-of-control dog gets faceful of bear mace
Forest Grove, OR3 days ago
Tigard Police Log: Strange men reported exposing themselves to women
Tigard, OR3 days ago
Beaverton Police Log: Student told to stay away from rival high school
Beaverton, OR3 days ago
Two teens arrested in Tuesday evening stabbing in Hillsboro
Hillsboro, OR2 days ago
Portland area drivers, cyclists faced rougher conditions than ever in surprise storm
Portland, OR2 days ago
Storm-related closures, delays continue into Friday
Portland, OR1 day ago
Snow closures impacting Hillsboro and other areas, agencies in Washington County
Hillsboro, OR2 days ago
Winter storm shuts down Portland region
Portland, OR2 days ago
Washington County braces for cold, windy weather, possible snow
Portland, OR3 days ago
Hillsboro Police Log: Woman arrested after trying to drive on MAX tracks
Hillsboro, OR10 days ago
More Than Tires
Hillsboro, OR2 days ago
Tigard Police Log: Sleepy driver collides with patrol car at intersection
Tigard, OR10 days ago
Forest Grove Police Log: Hit-and-run driver apologizes to police, then keeps driving
Forest Grove, OR10 days ago
Slowing the 'biological wildfire,' agencies roll out playbook to mitigate emerald ash borer effects
Forest Grove, OR1 day ago
Winter weather prompts opening of Washington County’s temporary shelters
Beaverton, OR3 days ago
Hillsboro School District closed Thursday, Feb. 23
Hillsboro, OR3 days ago
Marketing and meals on minds during Black Restaurant Week
Portland, OR3 days ago
More speed limit changes coming to Tigard
Tigard, OR10 days ago
Oregon's first brewpub, McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery & Public House, holds 30th brewfest
Portland, OR6 days ago
School districts close for snow day Feb. 23
Portland, OR3 days ago
Hillsboro construction company fined nearly $26,000 for alleged safety violations
Hillsboro, OR10 days ago
Heavy Demand for Homes Despite Turmoil
Hillsboro, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy