Hillsboro Police Log: Woman arrested after trying to drive on MAX tracks

Monday, Jan. 23

A man was arrested for robbery in the third degree, theft in the third degree and attempt to elude after stealing a firearm magazine from a store in the 10,000 block of Northeast Tanasbourne Drive and attempting to flee in a car and then on foot.

Officers arrested a man in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway for theft in the second degree.

A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of Southeast 10th Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Officers arrested a man in the 2400 block of Northeast Cornell Road for criminal trespass in the second degree and for resisting arrest.

Three suspects in the 2100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue were cited in lieu of arrest for theft in the third degree after they were identified through investigation.

A vehicle was stolen from the 5400 block of Northeast Stanchion Court.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

A business in the 1000 block of Southeast Walnut Street was entered via the roof and a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant after he refused to get off a public transit vehicle in the 100 block of West Main Street.

A woman was arrested for offensive littering and resisting arrest after refusing to remove her belongings from someone else’s property in the 600 block of Southeast Oak Street.

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant after he was called in for urinating on a building in the 300 block of South First Avenue.

A man who had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants decided to try and pull off a shoe heist by wearing a pair of stolen shoes as he left a shoe store in the 200 block of East Main Street. He was arrested.

A woman mistook the MAX tracks on Northeast Century Drive for the road and her car became stuck on them. She was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and her blood alcohol concentration was 0.30%.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Officers arrested a man in the 2000 block of Northeast Aloclek Drive for criminal trespass in the second degree.

Two women were arrested after shoplifting in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway. One also had a warrant for her arrest.

Officers arrested a woman after she stole three boxes of baklava and other items in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway.

Officers stopped a man on West Union Road for driving a car with a half-smashed windshield. The man said he hit a horse somewhere on West Union Road between Helvetia and Cornelius Pass roads. There was debate amongst emergency personnel on whether the animal was likely a horse or an elk, based on the hair left behind. Neither were found in the area.

Friday, Jan. 27

A woman went into a business in the 300 block of South First Avenue and threw several items, including a six-pack of beer, which exploded. She removed her shirt, grabbed a jacket off the shelf and then left. The jacket was recovered as she left, and the woman was stopped shortly after by police and arrested for disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Officers arrested a man near Northeast Brookwood Parkway and Veterans Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was called in by another motorist.

Washington County Probation and Parole in the 100 block of North First Avenue called to report suspected fentanyl powder on a man they had taken into custody. Officers seized the powder and issued the man a Class E violation citation, per Measure 110.

Officers arrested a man for breaking his roommate’s car window in the 100 block of Southeast 50th Avenue. He also had a warrant.

Saturday, Jan. 28

A man was released from jail with the stipulation he could not return to a particular location in the 800 block of East Main Street or contact a particular person. He immediately did both and was arrested and brought back to jail.

A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was called in as acting suspicious around mailboxes in the 100 block of Southeast Crestview Drive.

A man was arrested on several warrants and for a previous theft case after he was seen sleeping in his car in a parking lot in the 6400 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Officers arrested a woman for driving under the influence of intoxicants after hitting another vehicle in the 1500 block of Southeast Cornelius Pass Road, causing minor damage. A search warrant for evidentiary blood samples was obtained and served.

A man was contacted after being found parked in the middle of the road in the 4400 block of Southeast Lone Oak Street for some time. A DUII investigation commenced and he was transported to a local hospital and a search warrant for evidentiary blood samples was obtained and served.

A woman was causing problems at a business in the 6200 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. When contacted by officers, it was learned she had an extraditable arrest warrant out of Idaho. She went to jail.