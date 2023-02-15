Forest Grove Police Log: Hit-and-run driver apologizes to police, then keeps driving

Friday, Jan. 27

A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for a dangerous left turn along Pacific Avenue. On contact, the driver was found to be visibly intoxicated and rather uncooperative, refusing to participate in any form of sobriety test. Two and a half hours, a search warrant, and eventually a blood draw later, he was transported to the jail on charges of DUII.

A man called dispatch to make a loud and angry report regarding some neighbors smoking marijuana. Police attempted to contact the caller, but he chose instead to offer some choice words to the responding officer at an elevated volume and slammed the door.

A caller requested police instate an emergency injunction to prohibit an overly enthusiastic landscaper from "violently hacking" every tree, plant, and flower in sight at an apartment complex. Officers confirmed the licensed, bonded, professional landscaper was authorized by management to attend to the grounds.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Officers were called to check on a person who was reported outside of their apartment screaming in the middle of the night about their vehicle being stolen and spirits stealing their money. A short investigation revealed the individual did not actually own a vehicle. Police chatted with the individual at length until they calmed down and agreed to try and get some sleep.

A bus driver reported a noticeably intoxicated man barely able to stand at a local bus stop. He was transported to the hospital.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an illegal U-turn on Douglas Street. The vehicle initially came to a stop at a nearby church parking lot but jettisoned a passenger and sped off. The driver was identified and found to have both a suspended license and felony warrant. While police were initially unable to locate the driver, he was eventually located on Jan. 30 after he fled from another traffic stop and abandoned his vehicle in Hillsboro. He was arrested on numerous charges, including two counts of eluding a police officer; he was lodged at the jail.

Sunday, Jan. 29

A caller reported a family member with whom he was staying called him a "squatter."

A caller reported they found a badge bearing the name of someone they did not know in their garage. A quick investigation revealed the name was that of a previous tenant who had likely just left it behind. Officers searched the residence and found nothing to suggest suspicious or criminal activity.

Officers checked on a man after he was seen walking around a vehicle up on a curb seemingly disoriented, possibly intoxicated. Officers learned his vehicle had run out of gas and he had pushed off to the side of the road. Police assisted in making arrangements for him to recover his vehicle and make it safely home.

Monday, Jan. 30

Police responded to a report of a man siphoning gas at a vehicle outside a residence. On contact, officers found the vehicle’s owner was siphoning gas out of one vehicle to use in his RV. No crime.

A caller reported a man was seen walking down Hawthorne Street with a car seat, which they found concerning on account of the frigid temperatures. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

A residential facility reported a man had been evicted for non-payment and was now threatening management. Officers located the man, who just so happened to be wanted in a theft case, and both trespassed and arrested him. He was lodged in the jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Police are investigating after multiple credit cards stolen from a vehicle on Buxton Street were used for purchases around town.

Officers responded to a report of a subject actively tagging a fence near the high school. On arrival, police found the subject was actually trying to clear the graffiti.

The Forest Grove Police Department received four separate calls regarding four separate subjects who were experiencing suicidal thoughts and ideation. Police were able to provide resources, and one individual went with officers to a hospital for evaluation. If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of self-harm, a 24/7 crisis line can be reached by dialing 988 or the Washington County lifeline at 503-291-9111.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Police were called to a report of a fight between multiple juveniles along B Street. The youths in question were found to be playing a spirited game of basketball and some light sparring with boxing gloves.

Night shift officers were called to a store parking lot where a group of teenagers were allegedly loitering about and flashing a handgun. On contact, police found two Airsoft handguns, virtually indistinguishable from real handguns. Officers contacted the parents, who advised police to seize the weapons.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Highway 47 in the late afternoon. During the investigation, police were able to make phone contact with the fleeing driver, who apologized for the crash and then hung up. A short while later, police received a report from a caller stating their partner was intoxicated, had consumed a large number of pills, and was making statements that they had hit a vehicle. Officers located the heavily damaged vehicle and driver, who was then transported to the hospital for evaluation. The driver was also issued a heavy citation for hit-and-run.

Thursday, Feb. 2

A night shift patrol officer stopped a vehicle for an illegal turn only to find the driver noticeably intoxicated. He was arrested for DUII and lodged at the jail.

Police were called to a dispute over one neighbor allegedly putting trash in another neighbor’s receptacle.

Police were called to check on a man who was seen sitting in an idling vehicle for a worrying amount of time. On contact, the quite bereft man advised he had just split up with his girlfriend with whom he was living and was now working out his next course of actions. No crime.