Kalispell, MT
KPAX

DieCast Nationals toy car race comes to Kalispell

By Kiana Wilson,

10 days ago
KALISPELL - Hot Wheels have been around for a long time, but the first scale drag race in the Flathead is happening this weekend.

The DieCast Winter Nationals is a free-to-scale Hot Wheels drag race for kids between the ages of four and 15.

Any brand 1/64th scale car can compete in the to-scale, quarter-mile drag race and the car show.

The cars must be original and not modified in any way, a crew will inspect the cars at registration to be sure they are not modified.

While this is a kid-centered event, adults will have the chance to race kids after the winners in the kid's brackets have been determined.

“I kind of figured if I were a kid, I would love to do this. I've been into Hot Wheels all my life. I was a kid when they were brand new and '67 and so it's always been kind of a fun thing to collect and just something different. You know, it's just something different. I'm kind of a car guy at heart. I built a lot of hot rods in my day. I thought what a fun thing to do. And then to scale it down and keep it to the to the quarter mile to the inch. I mean, it is a true scale quarter mile." - DieCast Nationals coordinator Stewart See

There is no pre-registration for the race, just show up at OHS’ Body Shop, 3560 Highway 93 South in Kalispell, on Saturday at 9 a.m. to register.

Additional information can be found on the DieCast Nationals Facebook page .

