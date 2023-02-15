Liberty High defeats Westminster in Carroll County mock trial championship; both will compete next month in regionals

Liberty High School’s team of student prosecutors and simulated witnesses prevailed in the fictional case of the State of Maryland v. Ryan Grimes Tuesday, defeating Westminster High School to win Carroll County’s mock trial championship.

Throughout the simulated trial, held in the real circuit courthouse annex in Westminster, students presented arguments for and against the innocence of the fictional defendant Ryan Grimes, accused of drug distribution.

During mock trial competitions, each school fields a team of six — three attorneys and three witnesses. During the championship trial Tuesday, Liberty was assigned defense while Westminster prosecuted, though both had alternate teams that prepared to compete in the opposite roles as well.

Each witness, a character from the case portrayed by a student actor, was questioned by an attorney from their team and cross-examined by an attorney from the opposing team. One attorney from each team made opening and closing remarks before the court performance was scored by judges.

Students were scored on a scale from 1-10 during opening statements, witness examination and closing arguments. Students portraying lawyers were scored on presentation, skill in argument, case theory, questions asked and knowledge of the law. Students playing witnesses were scored on their presentation and persona.

The students had been practicing the best way to defend and prosecute Grimes in an extracurricular activity that teaches confidence, teamwork, legal knowledge and more since Feb. 7. That’s when Westminster defeated Winters Mill and Liberty won against South Carroll in the semifinal competition.

Their wins at the semifinals qualified Westminster and Liberty to compete in an Annapolis courthouse against teams from Howard and Anne Arundel counties March 13. That will determine which two teams from Maryland’s 5th Circuit will be eligible for a statewide competition, scheduled for March 24.

“It’s a very good challenge and also teaches you to be confident with yourself, and to be confident with what you know about your witness,” said Westminster senior Gabrielle Poissant, 17.

Poissant gave a dynamic witness performance for Westminster as the detective who originally handled the case. Each team includes one expert witness, and Poissant said establishing witness credibility is among several critical tasks for attorneys.

As a designated prosecution attorney for Liberty, Tim Woodley, 17, did not participate on Tuesday, though he helped the team get to the finals and will see action again in the regional competition. The 17-year-old Manchester Valley High School senior was allowed to join Liberty’s team because Manchester does not have its own mock trial team.

He drove 40 minutes every day to attend practices at Liberty and said he enjoyed the experience.

“Once I was assigned the role I could really just try and piece together whatever works like a puzzle to try and figure out what sort of clicks,” he said. “Because it’s a conspiracy charge it’s all really up in the air, there’s not a lot of concrete evidence.”

Lacking concrete evidence, the details of the case came down to testimonies and timelines that each team helped to establish and cast doubt on. Woodley said Liberty was particularly strong in closing arguments and in the portrayal of key witness Grimes.

While lawyers asked questions to guide witnesses on their team to the emotional crescendo of theatrical performances, opposing attorneys attempted to gain a competitive edge talking the witnesses into a corner. Participants must stick to information presented in affidavits in the scenario, but can embellish when answering, so it is important to know the facts while maintaining the ability to improvise and think quickly.

Mock trial cases are written with ambiguity so either team can win.

“Every week we’re adding new information or changing whatever we’re trying to prove,” Woodley said, “so going into regionals we might try to get a little more creative.”

Mock trials are treated with the gravity of any court trial, and an emphasis on preparedness is not lost on students, who receive in-depth, complicated and sometimes self-contradictory affidavits about eight weeks before competitions begin.

Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Fred Hecker presided over the court as if it were a real trial, responding to attorney objections and scoring the competition. In addition to teachers, teams receive coaching from practicing attorneys, who are identified and matched with teams with help from the American Bar Association.

Maryland Assistant Attorney General Scott Curtis, who serves as Westminster’s attorney coach, said this year’s scenario was particularly challenging.

“This is a tough problem that they had to deal with,” Curtis said. “It’s a longer problem — the number of words in each affidavit is really long — and then it’s a complex case that is not an easy one for high schoolers.”

It is the second year of coaching mock trial for Liberty High U.S. history teacher Jesse Harrington, who takes a hands-off approach to coaching. Liberty and Westminster are mock trial powerhouses in Carroll County, Harrington said, and he appreciates the competitive similarities between mock trial and sports. Last season Liberty lost to Westminster in the playoffs.

“I enjoyed seeing that students from other parts of the county were able to engage, to see people they meet that they usually wouldn’t interact with,” Harrington said.