Open in App
Hillsborough County, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Hillsborough detectives search for SUV possibly connected to deadly hit-and-run

By Katlyn Brieskorn,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTEsD_0koiHakE00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough detectives said they are searching for an SUV that is possibly connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened in December.

Just before midnight on Dec. 23, 2022, investigators said a person was found lying in the eastbound lane of Hartford Street near South 66th Street. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

2 charged in Lakeland drive-by mass shooting

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in the crash. It released a video of the suspected vehicle of interest on Wednesday.

Investigators said the SUV could have front-end damage in the center or front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hillsborough County, FL newsLocal Hillsborough County, FL
Deputies search for man accused of robbing Valrico bank
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Hillsborough County woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man seen trying to use multiple stolen credit cards in St. Pete Walmart, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL20 hours ago
Deputies find ‘absolute mayhem’ at scene of deadly Poinciana shooting, sheriff says
Poinciana, FL1 day ago
Wrong-way drunk driver rams into FHP patrol car on I-75, troopers say
Zephyrhills, FL19 hours ago
Largo woman tricked man into paying $7.5K in fake mobile home purchase: police
Largo, FL1 day ago
5-year-old killed in East Tampa crash
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Man, 23, dies after forklift falls on him in Plant City
Plant City, FL1 day ago
1 dead, 2 hurt in Poinciana shooting
Poinciana, FL2 days ago
‘It was beautiful’: Brooksville residents band together to find missing 2-year-old
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Dunedin man discovers his house stolen through deed fraud
Dunedin, FL2 days ago
‘Not ruling anything out’: Missing Child Alert issued for Brooksville toddler who wandered away from home
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
‘Hey, I found him’: 911 call released after missing 2-year-old boy found in Brooksville
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Polk County detention deputy dies in off-duty accident
Ocoee, FL2 days ago
‘I was just so happy’: Volunteer recalls rescue of missing Brooksville 2-year-old
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Confessed killer Steven Lorenzo sentenced to death
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Lake Wales man riding scooter killed in crash near Land O’Lakes
Lake Wales, FL2 days ago
FBI investigating Clearwater recycling program
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
What roads are closed for the Gasparilla Distance Classic?
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Missionary rescued from Russian prison recalls being saved by Tampa nonprofit
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
Runners flood the streets of Tampa for 46th annual Gasparilla Distance Classic
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
Warmest weekend of the year so far
Tampa, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Alligator crashes lacrosse practice at Tampa high school
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Lakeland woman must give birth despite baby having little chance of survival
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
‘Diversity is under attack’: Students walk out of classrooms across Florida
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy