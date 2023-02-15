Open in App
New York City, NY
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Gets Wild in Sequined Zebra Print Dress & Black Pumps at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Amina Ayoud,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDq0D_0koiGqwV00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton attended Michael Kors’ fall 2023 show today during New York Fashion Week. Sat front-row alongside a star-studded group, Hilton wore an animal-printed dress and sparkling pumps.

Hilton was outfitted in a zebra-printed dress embellished with layers upon layers of coordinating sequins that offered the midi-length long-sleeve style lots of shine. Hilton finished her look off strong with plain but shiny silver studs.

On her feet, Hilton opted for a shiny addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that complimented the black sequin detailing in her dress. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Michael Kors’ NYFW Front Row Fetes Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson & More for Fall 2023 Collection

Prance around in these pointed-toe pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4kgX_0koiGqwV00

To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lh5KX_0koiGqwV00

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMZVh_0koiGqwV00

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90 (was $150) .

