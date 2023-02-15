Ellen Pompeo Gleams in Gold Fringed Skirt & Louboutin Heels at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show With Daughter Sienna Ivery

Ellen Pompeo was going for gold with her daughter Sienna Ivery at Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, Pompeo arrived to the show in New York City with Ivery, wearing a tonal outfit from Kors’ spring 2023 collection. The “ Grey’s Anatomy ” star’s ensemble consisted of a collared camel coat atop a light tan cashmere sweater, layered with a low-slung link-buckled belt. A shimmering metallic gold fringed skirt completed her outfit. Ivery was also sharply dressed for the occasion in a black jacket, embellished skirt and children’s Dr. Martens boots.

When it came to footwear, Pompeo slipped on a pair of pointed pumps by Christian Louboutin. Her soft tan suede style featured triangular toes with rounded vamps, as well as closed counters and sides. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the style with a sleek base, as well as — of course — Louboutin’s gleaming signature scarlet soles.

Pompeo was one of many stars in a full front row — including Katie Holmes , Kate Hudson and Lea Michele — that took in Kors’ latest designs, inspired by powerful women of the 1960s and ’70s including Steinem, Jane Fonda, Yoko Ono, Cicely Tyson, Aretha Franklin and Kors’ own mother, Joan Hamburger.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show in the gallery.