Wis. woman accused of dismembering man after sex attacks attorney during competency hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old woman who is facing murder charges after allegedly dismembering a man a year ago attacked her attorney in court during a competency hearing.

WBAY-TV captured the moment on camera in the Brown County courtroom in which Taylor Schabusiness, who was shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit, began hitting her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly. A deputy immediately pulled her off Jolly and wrestled her to the floor. Schabusiness fought back and kicked at the deputy, but he called for backup and she eventually relented.

Schabusiness asked what happened, and a deputy told her, "You went off on your attorney, Taylor. You went crazy on your attorney."

WBAY reports Jolly requested to be removed from the case after she attacked him. Jolly reportedly began the hearing by asking for more time from the court in order to have an expert testify on her competency, and the judge reportedly agreed to push the competency hearing to March 6. According to WBAY, her murder trial was scheduled to begin March 6.

Schabusiness faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault for the February 2022 death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2022, Green Bay Police went to a residence on Stony Brook Lane after a woman reportedly found her son’s head in a bucket. Police learned the victim was last seen alive with Schabusiness, and investigators searched her van for evidence. They reportedly found a Crock-Pot with legs in it, as well as a "male organ" in a bucket at the Stony Brook Lane home.

Schabusiness and Thyrion reportedly smoked meth together and had sex. She allegedly began choking Thyrion with a chain during sex, and he died.

According to court documents cited by WBAY, Schabusiness allegedly used a serrated knife to dismember the body. She reportedly told police her "plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her, but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head."

Schabusiness had a competency hearing in May and the court found her competent to proceed with the trial.

Court records show she pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Sept. 1, which meant another evaluation needed to occur.

