Pleasant Valley Roper’s Run

Pleasant Valley, AL – S enior erupts for big second half, gets Pleasant Valley over nerves, Horseshoe Bend to earn Raiders’ first Northeast Regional berth since 2016

It doesn’t take much to tweak nerves in a loser-go-home game, so file moving the bench from one side the court to the other before Pleasant Valley’s subregional against Horseshoe Bend on Monday under what more can go wrong. Moving the scorer’s table and bench solved a scoreboard glitch. Macey Roper helped Pleasant Valley to solve the rest in the second half. The senior scored 31 of her 35 points after halftime, and the Raiders beat Horseshoe Bend 63-58.

Pleasant Valley earned its fourth Northeast Regional appearance and first since 2016. The Raiders will play Ider on Friday at 6 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Pleasant Valley had to win its area on the road, at Ranburne. Then home felt, well, a little different Monday.

The scoreboard malfunctioned 20 minutes before tipoff, forcing organizers to move the scorer’s table and benches to the opposite sideline. “That little change completely threw us off,” Pleasant Valley coach Colton Morris said. “The girls didn’t even realize we were going to be on that side until warmups. “We came out about as flat and nervous as I’ve seen us all season.”

Pleasant Valley trailed 28-25 at halftime, and Roper had four points after spending much of the first half on the bench in foul trouble. After what Morris described as “a heated halftime discussion,” Roper exploded for 17 of the Raiders’ 19 third-quarter points. She added 14 of Pleasant Valley’s 19 fourth-quarter points. “Macey missed several shots she normally makes in the first, and it caused for a sloppy half,” Morris said. “A little halftime adjustment and reality check, she came out firing on all cylinders. “We knew they didn’t have anyone that could match her strength and aggression, so we had to take advantage of it.” [ read more… ]

Class 4A, Northeast subregional

HANDLEY 56, JACKSONVILLE 43: Zanautika Smith led three Handley players in double figures, and the Tigers earned third third Northeast Regional berth in three years and fifth overall. Handley will play Oneonta on Saturday at a time to be determined. Handley’s boys play their subregional Tuesday at Jacksonville. The girls will play at 9 a.m. or noon, pending the possibility of both Handley teams playing back to back. Takeriauna Mosley added 15 points, and Takeira Tucker scored 13 Monday. Handley outscored Jacksonville 12-4 on second-chance points and 14-7 in points off the bench.

“I am very proud of my team,” Handley coach Courtney Screws said. “Tonight was a complete team effort with balanced scoring. “Jacksonville is extremely athletic, and Coach (Corey) Mize has done a great job with them in the short time he has been their coach.” Mize completed his first season as Jacksonville’s head coach. The Golden Eagles finished as Area 10 runners up.

They played their final four games without point guard Ashley Grant, who suffered a season-ending knee injury. Halaine Lozano hit five 3-pointers to lead Jacksonville with 15 points Monday. Alexis Phillips added 14.

Class 1A, Northeast subregional

SPRING GARDEN 79, WOODVILLE 34: At Spring Garden, Ace Austin delivered 31 points, six rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks in leading the Spring Garden Lady Panthers. Kayley Kirk added 11 points and five boards for the top-ranked Lady Panthers (32-1). Olivia Law contributed seven points and four rebounds. Chloe Rule collected seven points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Libby Brown had seven points and an assist. Maggie Jarrett posted six points, six rebounds and two assists. Avery Steward finished with five points.

Spring Garden jumped out on a 30-2 first-quarter run and held a 55-13 advantage at halftime. The Lady Panthers will face Winterboro in the Class 1A Northeast Regional in Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday. Winterboro defeated Appalachian 64-35 in other sub-regional action on Monday. Spring Garden will make hits 21st Northeast Regional appearance. The Panthers are 32-7 in the tournament and have won 13 titles.

Class 5A, Northeast subregional

SPRINGVILLE 63, ALEXANDRIA 37: The Lady Cubs stayed within striking distance until midway through the third quarter when Springville started pulling away. Abby Byrd scored six of her 10 points in the third quarter, while Farrah Hawkins (10) and Isabella Bullington (14) each scored six points apiece in the fourth quarter. Jordyn Walker led Alexandria with 14 points. Jill Cockrell hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12.

The Lady Panthers continued their defensive tradition, forcing 22 turnovers and held Moody to 21 points over the final three quarters to earn a spot in the Class 5A Northeast Regionals.

Madison Shaw led the Lady Panthers with 17 points. She also forced five turnovers directly and deflected five pass to give them a shot at a loose ball. Grace Anne Rose had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Kate Yancey had nine points and six rebounds. .