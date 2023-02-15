Hollywood Casino Toledo workers ratify new labor deal after months of bargaining

Unionized workers at Hollywood Casino Toledo and its sister location in Columbus ​have voted to approve a new labor agreement.

The workers signed off on the three-year, four-month contract, said Eric Sweeney, staff representative for International Steelworkers 1-346, which along with the United Auto Workers represents about 900 employees between the two casinos.

It took about four months of bargaining with the casinos' owner, Penn Entertainment, to reach a new contract agreement that workers would accept. Union negotiators previously struck a deal with Penn just before Christmas — which prevented a strike that would have hobbled casino operations amid the busy holiday season — but it was later rejected in a membership vote last month.

The two unions and companies then returned to the table and last week hammered out a few tweaks to appease worker concerns — including a shorter contract, and larger raises earlier in the term of the contract.

​“We have had a productive and mutually respectful relationship with the UAW and USW since our casinos opened in 2012 and we look forward to our continued partnership,” Penn said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the first year of the new contract, non-tipped workers will get a 4.5-percent wage increase. Tipped employees will get a $1 bump in base pay, plus a 2 percent uptick on top of that. The majority of unionized workers at the two casinos are tipped, Mr. Sweeney said.

The raises are retroactive to when the last contract expired, on Dec. 1, and workers should be receiving those checks in the next couple weeks, Mr. Sweeney said. He said health care coverage didn't change under the new contract, but workers will now have a little more money to purchase better plans, which they could not afford before.

Penn is one of the nation’s largest gaming companies, with 40 locations, including four in Ohio.