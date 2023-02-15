Murder defendant indicted in courtroom incident

A murder suspect who accosted his court-appointed lawyer just before a scheduled trial Jan. 30 has been indicted on a felony charge of intimidation of an attorney or witness.

The Lucas County grand jury on Wednesday issued the new indictment of Jarom Reasonover, who on Monday had appeared in Common Pleas Court with Phillip Carlisle as his new attorney.

Judge Eric Allen Marks set June 12 as the new date for Reasonover’s trial on two counts of murder and five other charges linked to the Aug. 12, 2019, shooting death of Joseph Cobb-Stewart. Reasonover remained held in lieu of $1.15 million bond.

According to court records, Reasonover “attacked” lawyer Merle Dech after Judge Marks denied his motion for new counsel. After the courtroom incident, Mr. Dech withdrew as Reasonover’s lawyer.

Reasonover asked that court documents in the murder case be changed to indicate his first name is actually Jaron. He has several aliases. No decision has been made on the name request.