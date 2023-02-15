Sylvania Township police teaming with state patrol for training

For the first time since 1999, the Sylvania Township Police Department is using the Ohio State Highway Patrol Basic Peace Officer Academy to train incoming officers.

Sending cadets to the patrol's academy helps the township broaden its pool of applicants and remove barriers and allow additional incentives for potential candidates, the township said.

The state academy, the township said, provides training, room, and board free of charge for cadets who reside in Columbus during their training with the township paying for uniforms, equipment, and cadet wages.

Ke’Lana Green and Scott Reed, both of the Toledo area, are new township police cadets who will be attending the academy, the township said.

“They are very motivated, service-minded individuals who we are excited to have join our department,” Lt. Sarah Toth said in a statement.

The academy is getting under way and will conclude in mid-July.

Sylvania Township has a population of 48,487 residents, making it the second most populous subdivision in Lucas County, the township said. The township department has 44 sworn police officers, 29 of whom are assigned to the daily patrol functions. The township is divided into four police patrol districts.