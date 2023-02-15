Walleye score 5 unanswered goals to beat Rapid City for 5th straight win

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Toledo Walleye scored five unanswered goals to skate past the Rapid City Rush 5-1 in a School Day morning game on Wednesday.

The Walleye extended their winning streak to five games overall and are now 9-0-2 in their last 11 road games.

Toledo goaltender John Lethemon gave up a goal on the first shot of the game, 1:35 into the contest at The Monument. But Lethemon (13-1-3) then stopped the next 22 shots to earn his ninth straight victory.

Defenseman Seth Barton finished with three assists, while forward Andrew Strutz scored two goals.

Defenseman Charlie Curti and forward Brandon Hawkins each had a goal and an assist. Forward Drew Worrad and forward Thomas Ebbing each had two assists. Forward Brett McKenzie also scored.

Toledo (28-15-6) moved into second place in the ECHL Central Division, just two points behind first-place Indy.

Logan Nelson scored just minutes into the first period for the Rush (22-24-1).

But less than two minutes later, Hawkins then tied it up with his team-leading 21st goal.

Curti then gave the Walleye a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal with 1:08 left in the first.

McKenzie scored the lone goal in the second period as the Walleye extended their lead to 3-1.

Sturtz then tallied back-to-back goals just 2:34 apart to make it a 5-1 cushion. Worrad earned the primary assist on both goals, including a power-play marker that put Toledo up 4-1 just 3:02 into the final period.

Toledo finished with a 34-23 edge in shots on goal, holding the Rush to just three shots in the third period.

The Walleye went 2 for 4 on the power play.

Rapid City goalie Adam Carlson finished with 29 saves, including one on a penalty shot from Kirill Tyutyayev in the second period.

Toledo has allowed just six goals in its last four games and has allowed just 43 goals in 20 games since the start of the calendar year (2.15 per game).

The teams meet again in Rapid City on Friday and Saturday at 9:05 p.m. It’s the first time the Walleye have played in Rapid City.