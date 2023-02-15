Blazers SG Anfernee Simons (ankle) to have MRI

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons will undergo an MRI exam on his injured right ankle Thursday, ESPN and The Oregonian reported.

X-rays were negative, per the reports.

Simons, 23, left Tuesday night’s game against Washington with 1.9 seconds in the third quarter after coming down on the back of Kyle Kuzma’s foot and rolling his ankle. Simons had 17 points in 27 minutes before leaving the 25-point loss to the Wizards.

Simons is Portland’s second-leading scorer at 21.4 points per game. He’s averaging 4.2 assists per game and shooting 91.3 percent from the foul line in 56 starts.

He has played all five seasons in Portland after the Blazers selected him in the first round (No. 24 overall) in the 2018 draft.

The Trail Blazers resume play after the All-Star break against the Kings in Sacramento on Feb. 23.

–Field Level Media

