The Best Gifts and Essentials for Sparking Optimism, From Smart Gadgets and Books to Jewelry and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

For some, self-care means a good night of sleep ; for others, it’s taking time to better understand oneself. And since everyone needs a pep talk or positive pick-me-up from time to time, we’ve rounded up some of the best gear and gifts to inspire you (or recipients) to keep a positive state of mind.

Whether it’s Dr. Deepika Chopra’s optimism cards, an inspiring smart screen or self-help books by Jay Shetty, Cleo Wade and Erin Falconer, everything was selected with the intent of feeding your soul and boosting positivity. There are also products for your body, like cutting-edge watches and headbands that monitor your well-being, a crystal necklace designed with the intent of being a “piece to protect your peace,” soothing bath salts and a warming device for improving one’s comfort and focus. We also threw in a rose wine that benefits animal rescue — because heck, if you’re going to create your own happy hour, why not do it in the name of a good cause?

If you’ve already talked your best friend or therapist’s ear off, try these optimistic products and self-care services to give you a psychological boost.

Dr. Deepika Chopra’s Things Are Looking Up Deck

Need a morale boost? Pick a card, any card. Best known as the “Optimism Doctor,” Dr. Deepika Chopra created the Things Are Looking Up deck , which includes 52 cards with optimistic suggestions. The idea is to inspire and increase happiness through carefully crafted prompts that were developed by Dr. Chopra, a Los Angeles-based visual imagery expert and longtime happiness researcher. The beautifully designed cards feature abstract artwork commissioned by Phoebe Tillem – so the deck is as visually pleasing as it is sure to promote positive thinking.

Things Are Looking Up Cards $40

Buy now

Little Words Project Stay Positive Beaded Bracelet

Sometimes a small affirmation around your wrist can be a mighty reminder to stay positive, like Little Words Project’s charming beaded bracelet .

Little Words Project Stay Positive Beaded Bracelet $25

Buy now

Heart Talk: The Journal by Cleo Wade

Author and poet Cleo Wade’s Heart Talk: The Journal is the perfect compliment to her bestselling book, Heart Talk . With optimistic prompts and inspirational quotes, the aesthetically pleasing tome allows readers to explore their own thoughts while making note of Wade’s words of wisdom.

Buy: Heart Talk: The Journal: 52 Weeks of Self-Love, Self-Care, and Self-Discovery $12.82

Presence Inspiration Display

One of the coolest wellness devices of this year , Presence’s inspiring screen was designed to promote mental well-being. It displays over 3,000 positive quotes and affirmations for “empowering you to change negative thought patterns and achieve greatness” — think words from Rumi, Brené Brown, Coco Chanel, Henry David Thoreau, Norman Vincent Peale and more.

Presence Inspiration Display $189

Buy now

Headspace

Last year, John Legend introduced Headspace to the masses with a splashy Super Bowl campaign focused on the wellness app’s sleep content. The subscription-based service was created to help manage one’s mental health through the act of mindfulness. It features tools for promoting a healthier lifestyle in order to better focus, sleep and relax. According to the company, Headspace is “proven to reduce stress by 14 percent in just 10 days.” For Legend’s part, his signature, soothing voice also lent narration to the company’s Headspace Sleepcast audio story.

Headspace Subscription $13 monthly

Buy now

How to Break up with Your Friends by Erin Falconer

L.A. psychotherapist Erin Falconer’s How To Break Up with Your Friends is about nurturing positive, reliable and lifelong friendships. As the founder of PickTheBrain , a popular self-improvement website, Falconer draws upon exhaustive research, her personal experience, and testimonials from Phlur founder Chriselle Lim, On Our Best Behavior author and Goop’s former chief content officer Elise Loehnen; and television personality Maria Menounos. (Full disclosure: This writer also contributed a testimonial that is included within the book.) Falconer’s guide is for anyone in search of meaningful friendships that will stand the test of time.

Buy: How to Break Up with Your Friends: Finding Meaning, Connection, and Boundaries in Modern Friendships $18.19

Canopy Humidifier Plus

It’s no secret that a bad night of sleep is a barrier to a good day. Consider pairing your favorite air purifier with the Canopy Humidifier Plus , which will reportedly improve your quality of sleep by improving the air you breathe. Intended for large rooms and living spaces, the device promotes comfort, better sleep cycles and healthy skin thanks to a filter with sensors that maintain optimal moisture day and night. The humidifier also includes an Aroma Kit with three scents.

Canopy Humidifier Plus $215 and up

Buy now

Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty

Former monk turned social media personality Jay Shetty wrote Think Like a Monk to help people overcome stress, negativity and overthinking. Having spent three years in India as monk, Shetty uses his background to share what he learned during those influential years. The book will benefit anyone looking to better understand themselves. It’s a helpful guide for anyone soul-searching and seeking a sense of purpose.

Buy: Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day $14.11

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick

Studies have shown there’s a psychological benefit to wearing lipstick. So if you’re looking for an easy morale-boosting quick fix, slap on some red lipstick. Or, as Coco Chanel put it, “If you are sad, add more lipstick and attack.”

As red is associated with energy, confidence, empowerment and passion, we recommend Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet in Rouge Charnel (shade No. 56) to elevate your mood – and your next Zoom call.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick $45

Buy now

Nowatch

“Health is wealth,” as they say — which is exactly what makes the Nowatch wearable tech device a true luxury item. Made from gemstones sourced in Jaipur, India, the bracelet measures stress and sleep cycles to keep you balanced and benefit your well-being. You can customize the watch with additional gemstone accessories, which are available for purchase separately and include white agate, tigers eye, rose quartz, malachite, lapis lazuli, labradorite, falcon eye, and amethysts for $25 to $225 per item.

Nowatch $387 and up

Buy now

Flexpower x Anne Sisteron Bath Salts

Unwind with a restorative bath thanks to Flexpower and fine jeweler Anne Sisteron ’s limited-edition bath salts . Infused with sandalwood and lavender botanicals, the all-natural product is intended to help refresh your mind while soothing achy muscles. Added bonus: the California-based brands are donating a portion of the product’s sales to the Downtown Women’s Center in L.A.

Flexpower x Anne Sisteron Bath Salts $62

Buy now

Muse 2 Meditation Device

If you’ve tried meditation, but prefer a more tech-powered practice, then the Muse 2 headband is for you. It’s a wellness device that uses electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to monitor your brainwaves and provide information on your heart rate, breathing and brain activity in order to help formulate a meditation practice that is unique to you. The device reportedly teaches you to better focus and includes tips for breathwork to combat stress. It also comes with over 500 guided meditations.

Muse 2 $260 and up

Buy now

The Origins of You by Vienna Pharaon

Change your behavior, change your life. Licensed therapist and relationship expert Vienna Pharaon wrote The Origins of You to help readers break unhealthy patterns of behavior in order to enjoy a better way of life. Each chapter includes worksheets for introspection, which will help you heal old wounds to create meaningful change in relationships with others as well as yourself.

Buy: The Origins of You: How Breaking Family Patterns Can Liberate the Way We Live and Love $25.99

Maya Brenner x Abigail Spencer Happiness Retreat Necklace

L.A. jewelry designer Maya Brenner teamed up with actress/producer Abigail Spencer to create the Happiness Retreat Necklace . In addition to a diamond and 14-karat yellow gold band, the piece’s central design features a hand-cut citrine crystal, which represents abundance, optimism, joy, enthusiasm and creativity.

Of her collaboration with Spencer, Brenner shared on Instagram, “It’s been quite a year of transitions and I’ve been doing the work of digging deep and letting go of the things that don’t serve me. I wanted to make something for myself that could be a daily reminder to take that time to focus on what matters. @abigailspencer and I had similar but different paths that have intersected at our belief in the power of Retreat.” ori

The necklace, which represents their collective love of and belief in the power of crystals, is a tangible and beautiful keepsake for harnessing happiness.

Maya Brenner x Abigail Spencer Happiness Retreat Necklace $495

Buy now

Nola Vineyards Rescue Rose

We’re not suggesting you drink to feel good. But if you are planning on putting the happy in “happy hour,” you might as well sip Rescue Rosé , which benefits animal rescue efforts. Made of pinot noir grapes that are harvested in Monterey County, the refreshing blush wine is sustainably crafted in Santa Rosa, California. Each bottle sold benefits Love Leo Rescue in Los Angeles; so you can sip while knowing you supported a great cause. Even better – enjoy it while petting your pup, which is a cost-free way to increase serotonin and improve your mood.

Nola Vineyards Rescue Rose $25

Buy now

Brilliantly Warm Portable Warming Device

Created by Kristen Carbone, Brilliantly Warm’s portable, wearable, warming device can easily be slipped into one’s bra to provide warmth and comfort. Carbone worked with medical engineers to create the product after undergoing a preventative mastectomy and implant reconstruction. While the device helped her navigate a personal dilemma, she realized anyone could benefit since warmth and comfort are known to help improve focus and one’s overall well-being.

Brilliantly Warm Portable Warming Device $249

Buy now

Virtual Breathwork Classes

New York-based breathwork expert Nadia Josse Rowean ’s virtual sessions are a game changer for anyone interested in breathing as a form of releasing trauma. The certified breathwork expert offers personalized private healing sessions that help you get to the root of your challenges. She also offers transformative group sessions that act as a great introduction to the world of breathwork. Added bonus: her unique playlists are epic and are bound to become the soundtrack to your life.

Well with Nadia 60-min. Group Breathwork Class $23 and up

Buy now