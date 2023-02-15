Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
WFAN Sports Radio

Evan's warning to Met fans 'celebrating' Jacob deGrom injury news: 'Shut your damn mouths'

By Carton RobertsRyan Chichester,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQMjo_0koiCJ7200

Jacob deGrom is already being kept off a mound by the Rangers at spring training, after their new ace reported tightness in his left side following a bullpen session earlier this week.

Some Mets fans took the news as a chance to laugh at the inevitable injury headache that deGrom will turn out to be for the Rangers, like he was in his final two seasons with New York. But Evan has a warning for any fans who want to take that route.

“We cannot as New Yorkers celebrate this,” Evan said. “Why root against an all-time Met great for being injured?

“Max Scherzer is old. Justin Verlander is old. There’s a possibility that in the next five days, we’re gonna hear about soreness with them. So what I would advise my fellow Mets fans to do, is to shut your damn mouths…I’m not celebrating a man’s injury when the Mets can be a day away from their own injury. Let Justin Verlander make starts before anybody celebrates.”

Craig, on the other hand, said Mets fans had every right to celebrate, and Evan was only taking his stance because he didn’t feel like the Mets did all they could to keep deGrom in New York this past winter.

“Met fans don’t feel the way you feel. Met fans want this guy to crumble,” Craig said. “They want to watch him crumble and never get back to the form when they were watching him.”

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts , @EvanRobertsWFAN , @TommyLugauer , and @CMacWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Jameson Taillon: 'I thought I was going to be a Met for a while'
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Josh Hart hoping to secure long-term contract with Knicks: 'Would be an amazing spot'
New York City, NY1 day ago
BT more excited about his Knicks team than 2013 squad led by Carmelo Anthony
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Craig: Giants should trade Daniel Jones, first-round pick for Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Posts Cryptic Comment as Son Jackson Is Slammed Online
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Boomer not happy with Vladimir Tarasenko effort on Red Wings goal: 'Flat-out lazy'
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy