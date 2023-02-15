Evan's warning to Met fans 'celebrating' Jacob deGrom injury news: 'Shut your damn mouths'

Jacob deGrom is already being kept off a mound by the Rangers at spring training, after their new ace reported tightness in his left side following a bullpen session earlier this week.

Some Mets fans took the news as a chance to laugh at the inevitable injury headache that deGrom will turn out to be for the Rangers, like he was in his final two seasons with New York. But Evan has a warning for any fans who want to take that route.

“We cannot as New Yorkers celebrate this,” Evan said. “Why root against an all-time Met great for being injured?

“Max Scherzer is old. Justin Verlander is old. There’s a possibility that in the next five days, we’re gonna hear about soreness with them. So what I would advise my fellow Mets fans to do, is to shut your damn mouths…I’m not celebrating a man’s injury when the Mets can be a day away from their own injury. Let Justin Verlander make starts before anybody celebrates.”

Craig, on the other hand, said Mets fans had every right to celebrate, and Evan was only taking his stance because he didn’t feel like the Mets did all they could to keep deGrom in New York this past winter.

“Met fans don’t feel the way you feel. Met fans want this guy to crumble,” Craig said. “They want to watch him crumble and never get back to the form when they were watching him.”

