Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Sourcing Journal

Pantone’s NYFW Color Trend Report Expresses Inclusive ‘New Reality’

By Andre Claudio,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utwuA_0koiCDog00

Pantone ’s colors of the season are here.

On Friday, Pantone , the global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries, released its Autumn/Winter 23-24 Color Trend Report for New York Fashion Week . The report features the top 10 “standout” colors it expects to see on the runway as fashion designers roll out their new collections.

According to Pantone Color Institute experts, colors for NYFW A/W 23-24 are “expressive of a new reality” while opening a space for “free,” “fun” and “inclusive color imaginings.”

“Colors for NYFW A/W 23-24 reach out beyond what we think is possible to catapult us into this new era, taking us to a place where boundaries of time, place and identity are no longer fixed,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

Among the colors identified are Tender Peach, a light and airy shade with a “soft and easy touch,” Rose Violet, a “tantalizing” fuchsia, High Visibility, a warm and “splendor” color, Persian Jewel, a “noble” blue hue, Carnival Glass, a “mentholated” green with an “icy” appearance and Kohlrabi, a “tasty” green with a hint of spice.

Rounding out the NYFW A/W 23-24 palette are an array of reds, including 2023 Color of the Year Viva Magenta , an animated red “encouraging experimentation and self-expression,” Red Orange, a “heated” orange tone, Red Dahlia, a deep red, and Burnt Sienna, which conveys “sophisticated earthiness.”

“A friendly mix of joyful tones and traditional shades re-contextualized with a modern edge, colors for NYFW A/W 2023-2024 express a step up in tempo. Serving as a vehicle for vitality and enthusiasm, this season’s colors bring about limitless self-expression and encourage us to awake and enjoy the A/W season,” Eiseman said.

In addition to the 10-shade color palette, Pantone released five new colors, including Coconut Milk, a milky white, Eclipse, a “shadowed” blue, Doe, a “tawny and tactile” brown, Hot Fudge, a rich brown and Silver Birch, an “eternal” natural gray.

More from Sourcing Journal
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
New York Fashion Week Denim Report
New York City, NY2 days ago
Sebastien Ami Brings Minimalist Mantra to True Religion
New York City, NY2 days ago
Footwear Brands at Coterie and Magic New York Remain Resilient Amid Headwinds
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denim Experts Debate First Steps Toward Sustainability
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
How Soorty and Collaborators Design for Circularity
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy