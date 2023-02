Nike Celebrates Black History Month With Black Community Commitment Event

I t’s Black History Month , and Nike is making sure it’s at the forefront of pushing for change and equity.

That starts with the swoosh announcing its invested $8.9 million into nonprofit organizations focused on education innovation, economic empowerment and social justice.

There are three companies getting a chunk of change. The first is BUILD , which helps people of color develop the skills and connections needed to achieve economic power and freedom. Second, is the Fearless Foundation, which aids in the progression of people of color by reducing racial inequities and providing access to capital. Third, is the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, which focuses on voter empowerment and developing Black leaders.

“As a proud recipient of Nike’s Black Community Commitment grant, we are dedicated to empowering Black communities and advancing our shared goals of equity and justice,” says Melanie Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation. “Our organization’s mission to promote Black civic engagement and racial, economic, and social justice is anchored in building values-driven coalitions centered on women and youth empowerment, leadership development, health & wellness, education, and global empowerment. When our community has a seat at the table, it benefits everyone in the nation.”

Those are just the new national grantees, there are a total of 53 national and local nonprofit organizations that are also getting financial help to help enact change in their own communities.

The team at Nike also spoke about getting the chance to work with these grassroots organizations and their philanthropic nature.

“Every day I am inspired by my teammates here at Nike who recognize the importance of the work we are doing. I’m also inspired by the various organizations we partner with who are on the ground, in our communities, committed to creating change and combatting the inequities we all face daily,” says Karol Collymore, Nike Senior Director of Inclusive Community for Social & Community Impact.

In recognition of BHM, Nike also had an event at its NYC headquarters for a Black Community Commitment event that featured a panel where community leaders Dr. Patrice Johnson, Chief Program Officer, Black Girls Code, Dr. Lena Green, Executive Director, The H.O.P.E. Center and Melanie Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation spoke. The three women spoke on how their organizations support the community and make space for wellness.

Black Girls Code focuses on getting young women of color into the world of technology, and Dr. Patrice Johnson spoke on how beneficial the venture is.

“We are unapologetic about putting black girls first in tech. We are invested in showing the world that black girls are genius, they can build, lead and have the ability to create change. It’s a two way street, tech needs black girls, and black girls need to engage in tech. As a whole, this promotes an equitable economy and we invest in that very boldly,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Lena Green spoke on how The H.O.P.E. Center puts an emphasis on the importance of mental health and how Nike is helping make it a priority.

“To be able to function at your peak physically you have to be mentally fit. So we focus on bringing those opportunities to our community. With the support of Nike, we have been able to create a program specifically for teens called Thrive. It’s focused on suicide prevention for Black and Latinx youth, making sure they’re thinking about what it means to be well and connected,” Dr. Green said.

View images of the event below.

