They’re ~Real~! Does Jennifer Lopez Have Any Tattoos? Details on the Singer’s Body Ink

It’s real. It’s no secret that Shotgun Wedding star Jennifer Lopez keeps her body in tip-top shape, but does she have any tattoos?
“Commitment,” J. Lo captioned a Valentine’s Day 2023 slideshow shared via Instagram with an infinity emoji. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” she continued, adding “#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisISMeNow.”
The first photo in the series had the “All I Have” artist’s new body ink on full display. The dainty tattoo – which is located on her ribcage – has Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck’s first names interlooped on an infinity symbol with an arrow running through the sideways eight.
For his part, the Armageddon actor inked two crisscrossed arrows with their initials, “J” and “B,” on his body.
While the Wedding Planner actress seemingly appreciates Ben’s latest body art, she has previously been candid about her distaste for another tattoo on her man’s body.
The tattoo in question features a large phoenix with shades of blue, yellow and red taken up the length of Ben’s back. After years of scrutiny surrounding the artwork, Ben never let it bother him.
“It’s a phoenix,” the Argo star said during a March 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I like it. It’s something I sort of kept private. It wasn’t like I was sort of doing photoshoots or whatever. The sentiment ran against … but I love my tattoo, I’m very happy with it.”
