Shawn Mendes Puts the ‘Fine’ in Fine Jewelry With New David Yurman Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shawn Mendes may be taking a break from performing, but he’s still living rent-free in our minds thanks to a sultry new campaign for David Yurman.

Mendes has been unveiled as the latest David Yurman brand ambassador , appearing alongside Scarlett Johansson in the brand’s 2023 campaign, dubbed “Nature’s Artistry.” The campaign highlights select pieces from the fine jewelry brand, while showing “appreciation for the world around us and the creative wellspring it provides.”

Mendes is seen rocking sterling silver pieces from David Yurman’s men’s collection , including a box chain necklace, chain link bracelet and a series of rings.

Pricing for the pieces range from $350 for a classic titanium band ring to $13,800 for a sterling silver curb chain necklace. Everything can be ordered on the David Yurman website .

Mendes is no stranger to a fashion collab, having appeared in campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger in the past. This is his first time partnering with David Yurman though, with the brand calling Mendes (and Johansson) “consummate artists with an effortless and welcoming presence.”

“As a brand founded by artists with a longstanding devotion to the arts, the new campaign captures the essence of David Yurman,” says Evan Yurman, President, and Chief Creative Officer of David Yurman. “When concepting ‘Nature’s Artistry,’ we knew it would be essential to bring in talent who are inspired by the world around us, and let their creative instincts guide them in everything they do.”

“I’m so excited to be working with such an amazing brand like David Yurman and to be a part of a campaign celebrating nature and creativity,” adds Mendes. who was shot by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford and styled by both George Cortina and longtime stylist Tiffany Briseno.

Mendes has been relatively quiet on the music front since he canceled his “Wonder” tour last year to focus on his mental health. But he’s stayed active with brand partnerships, most recently teaming up with the meditation app Calm on a soothing adult “ sleep story. “