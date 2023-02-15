Multiple foster puppies reported stolen from Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple foster puppies from the Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation Center are missing after staff said they were stolen from a home in Murfreesboro.

The Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation Center said the three puppies, Rufus, Milo and Oliver, were stolen out of their crates Tuesday afternoon when someone broke into their foster’s home on Teakwood Court.

Milo and Oliver were reported stolen from a Murfreesboro home Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy: Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation) Mushroom was reported stolen from a home in Murfreesboro Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy: Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation) Rufus (left) and Mushroom (right) were reported stolen from a home in Murfreesboro Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy: Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation)

Staff at the animal refuge said the thief also took animals that belonged to the person fostering the puppies, including an adult dog and a puppy named Mushroom, who is a sibling to one of the fosters.

Rufus, a black merle Aussie, had a pending adoption, according to the animal refuge.

The Murfreesboro Police Department confirmed that the possible home burglary is under investigation. Video surveillance is being reviewed to help find the puppies.

People are asked to be on the lookout for the puppies on sites like Craig’s List or social media.

Anyone who sees them or has any information is asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-849-2673 .

