Multiple foster puppies reported stolen from Murfreesboro home
By Sierra Rains,
10 days ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple foster puppies from the Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation Center are missing after staff said they were stolen from a home in Murfreesboro.
The Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation Center said the three puppies, Rufus, Milo and Oliver, were stolen out of their crates Tuesday afternoon when someone broke into their foster’s home on Teakwood Court.
Staff at the animal refuge said the thief also took animals that belonged to the person fostering the puppies, including an adult dog and a puppy named Mushroom, who is a sibling to one of the fosters.
Rufus, a black merle Aussie, had a pending adoption, according to the animal refuge.
The Murfreesboro Police Department confirmed that the possible home burglary is under investigation. Video surveillance is being reviewed to help find the puppies.
