Trippie Redd Schools Wack 100 On Why Rappers Wear Nail Polish

Music manager Wack 100 can’t seem to wrap his mind around why today’s male rappers are wearing colorful nail polish . Well, Trippie Redd has now enlightened the 44-year-old on how he and his fellow rap brethren express themselves through nail art.

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Wack 100 took to his Instagram questioning his followers about the eccentric trend amongst some rappers.

“I’ve been getting this question about the youngsters wearing fingernail polish,” he started. “Me personally, I don’t wear fingernail polish. I’m from a different era. I’m a ’70’s baby . I wear one earring, not two. That’s just our thing. So I say, ‘Sh*t, I gotta ask the youngsters.’ Cause I know a lot of youngsters —Trippie Redd, NBA [YoungBoy], Lil Uzi [Vert] … I know these men, these men are not feminine, these men are not g*y, they’re very masculine, they’re very stand-up individuals.”

Lil Yachty attends the “On The Come Up” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Claiming that many have been looking to him for the answers on Clubhouse , he added: “I say, ‘I don’t know, it’s a different era.’ When I grew up, ni**as was sagging their pants. My parents and uncles was like, ‘What y’all doing with your a** out, ni**a? That’s g*y.’ But it wasn’t g*y, it was just some trendy sh*t we was doing.”

“So now I’m coming to y’all,” he continued talking to his fans. “To to the youngsters out there, I’m hearing something about emo and all this other sh*t. Can y’all leave a comment down below on what the fingernail polish represent? Because some of the youngsters I mentioned that I know, I don’t think it means that [they’re feminine]. I just think it’s another type of movement.”

“But I don’t know. They’re asking me this f**king question on Clubhouse and I ain’t got no answer for it, so I’m not gonna make no assumption about it. So y’all leave a comment below so I can go back and have this conversation.”

Trippie Redd, a rapper who openly wears black nail polish, stated in Wack’s comment section: “It’s a way of expressing ur feelings. Being true to your self and self care.”

Other rappers who have been seen rocking colorful nails, even some with designs, are Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Playboi Cardi, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kid Cudi and others. Investing in the trendy statement, some male rappers have launched gender-inclusive polish lines, including Yachty, Tyler, The Creator and Machine Gun Kelly.

Check out Wack 100’s video above where he questions nail polish on rappers.