REPORT: Bills hiring Adam Henry to be Wide Receiver coach

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that the Bills are hiring Adam Henry to be their Wide Receiver coach.

Henry would take over for Chad Hall who reportedly has gone to the Jacksonville Jaguars to fill the same role. Henry has experience with five NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys and all were as the team's Wide Receivers coach.

Henry was most recently with the University of Indiana as the team’s Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receiver coach. Henry was also LSU’s wide receiver coach when the likes of Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry attended the school.