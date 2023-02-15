Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WGR550

REPORT: Bills hiring Adam Henry to be Wide Receiver coach

By Zach Jones,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtrjJ_0koi7amB00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that the Bills are hiring Adam Henry to be their Wide Receiver coach.

Henry would take over for Chad Hall who reportedly has gone to the Jacksonville Jaguars to fill the same role. Henry has experience with five NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys and all were as the team's Wide Receivers coach.

Henry was most recently with the University of Indiana as the team’s Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receiver coach. Henry was also LSU’s wide receiver coach when the likes of Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry attended the school.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for two years
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Posts Cryptic Comment as Son Jackson Is Slammed Online
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy