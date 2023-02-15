Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
Vibe

Michael Jordan Donates $10M To Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Preezy Brown,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgADq_0koi7TXy00

Michael Jordan is looking to put a big smile on children’s faces with his latest charitable contribution as the NBA icon has donated $10M to the Make-A-Wish Foundation .

According to the organization, the sum is the largest donation to the foundation in its 43-year history. MJ, who began working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation during the late ’80s, made the gesture in celebration of his own 60th birthday, which falls on Friday (Feb. 17). His first donation to the charity occurred in 1989 and has been followed up with his support of its efforts for more than three decades.

More from VIBE.com

On a day usually reserved for receiving presents, the billionaire voiced his desire to pay it forward in a statement shared on the foundation’s social media account. “I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” the Brooklyn native said in the post, which included a photo of the Chief Wish Ambassador with Wish Kid Donovan.

This is not the first time the 6-time NBA champion has used a sizable chunk of his worth to help improve the quality of life for others. He’s made numerous pledges to organizations in recent years. In 2019, he donated $1M to the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

More recently, in 2020, MJ and Jordan Brand announced a $100M donation towards organizations focused on promoting and fighting for racial equality. The donation, which would be given in increments over the course of a decade, came amid the infamously conservative baller’s increased involvement in sociopolitical causes.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” read a social media post announcing the pledge. “Until the ingrained racism that allows our country institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZijd_0koi7TXy00
Owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan , watches on during their game against the Chicago Bulls at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 3, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Karl Malone Dodges Question About Impregnating Minor When He Was 20 Years Old
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Cam’ron And Mase React To Scottie Pippen Jr. Playing On LA Lakers With Mother’s Ex
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Da Brat Pregnant At 48, Expecting First Child With Wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Serena Williams Accepts Jackie Robinson Sports Award At 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Pasadena, CA6 hours ago
Denver Nuggets Coach Mike Malone Calls 2023 NBA All-Star Game “Worst Basketball Game Ever”
Denver, CO4 days ago
Angela Bassett Scores Outstanding Actress At 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Pasadena, CA5 hours ago
Eric Holder Jr., Nipsey Hussle’s Killer, Sentenced To 60 Years To Life In Prison
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Ben Crump Delivers Thunderous Acceptance Speech At 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Pasadena, CA4 hours ago
Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, And More To Headline The Roots Picnic 2023
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy