Patrick Mahomes Rocked a Bespoke Icy-Blue Suit With a Matching Rolex Day-Date for His Pre-Super Bowl Look

Patrick Mahomes is riding high after Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII win in Arizona, and the Kansas City Chiefs QB is being celebrated for more than just his skills on the field. The champion football player is being hailed as a major style icon , too, with custom suit company Richards Bespoke shouting out his sleek off-field ‘fit—complete with a matching Rolex —after the big game.

On February 14, Mahomes shared a video compilation of him and his teammates strutting in their pre-game suits paired with clips of the Chiefs in action on the field, fittingly set to Jay-Z and halftime performer Rihanna’s song “Run This Town.” Richards Bespoke then shared a photo of Super Bowl LVII’s MVP in his light-blue plaid outfit to both its Instagram grid and story, including a close-up shot of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 the star had paired with his custom attire as he arrived in Glendale.

Mahomes shared the clothing company’s story on his own page, adding the comment: “When your @Rolex matches your suit.” Indeed, the quarterback’s Rolex features a platinum case and bracelet, as well as an ice-blue dial with silver tone hands and baguette diamond hour markers, all of which perfectly complemented the gray-and-blue pattern of his waistcoat, blazer and trousers.

The 27-year-old superstar finished off the look with a dotted navy Geoff Nicholson tie, a pocket square, a crisp white shirt and black loafers. He carried a quilted leather backpack and donned reflective silver wraparound Oakley sunglasses . Oakley is not just the official sunglass partner of the NFL: It has also collaborated personally with Mahomes, who designed a line of shades called the Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series with the brand in 2021.

Sunday was Mahomes’s second Super Bowl win and marked his third appearance in the big game. He’s been a member of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2017. The QB celebrated his latest victory with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their kids, Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III.