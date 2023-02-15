Open in App
San Diego, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres Spring Training Blog: February 15

10 days ago

Greetings from San Diego Padres Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona! Sam Levitt began 97.3 The Fan's coverage earlier today from the team's spring training complex.

Padres manager Bob Melvin spoke with the media. He discussed Fernando Tatis Jr., Nabil Crismatt's potential role in the bullpen, and more.

Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill spoke with the media inside the clubhouse:

Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell were among the pitchers who had bullpen sessions.

A handful of players took batting practice on the field, including Fernando Tatis Jr.

Sam joined "Ben & Woods" in the show's 8 a.m. hour to discuss what Bob Melvin had to say during his media availability, Merrill, and more.

