NJ teacher on leave after 'inappropriate' images shown in class: superintendent

By Brian Brant,

10 days ago

PARAMUS, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey teacher was placed on administrative leave after inappropriate images were shown in a classroom last week on an overhead projector, a school superintendent said Tuesday.

The teacher at Paramus High School, who has not been identified, was unaware the students saw the images during the Feb. 9 incident that happened toward the end of the class period, according to Superintendent Sean Adams.

"At the time, regular instruction had been completed and the students were instructed by the teacher to engage in independent work at their desks through the remainder of the period," Adams said in his letter to the school community. "As the students worked independently, the teacher personally accessed inappropriate material on his laptop."

The images shown to his class were described as "young women in underwear," NJ.com reported.

"The teacher was apparently unaware that his computer was still connected to the wireless projector in the classroom," Adams said in his letter.

The superintendent said that "students photographed and video recorded the incident, which was then distributed on a variety of social media platforms."

Adams added that "the teacher was acting completely outside the scope of his professional responsibilities" when he "accessed this material," noting that the images were "in no way connected to his lesson or to the curriculum."

Adams said the teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"I regret that the students in the class, and now many other students and families, have been subjected to this inappropriate material," Adams said.

Counseling support will continue to be provided to any student impacted by the incident.

Adams said he plans to release more findings and recommendations after the investigation is completed.

