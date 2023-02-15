Add former NFL GM to list of those questioning Steelers plan

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The hiring cycle is winding down as most jobs are filled and candidates are joining new teams. It’s not barren, there are still some qualified people available and time for the Steelers to finally add a senior offensive assistant. Another long-time football executive saying it’s a move the Steelers should make.

Former NFL general manager and current XFL senior vice president Doug Whaley told the Fan Morning Show on Wednesday.

“We are talking about it because it’s out there, the offensive system and game planning leaves a lot to be desired,” Whaley said on 93.7 The Fan.

He is on board with the growing discussion the Steelers should add a prominent assistant to the offensive staff.

It was pointed out in a story on 93.7 The Fan the Chiefs have 13 offensive assistants to help offensive-minded Andy Reid. San Francisco employs 12 for Kyle Shanahan to bounce ideas off of. The Steelers have nine, and one of those is just a quality control coach, not specific to the offense.

“They must feel real comfortable where this offense is and where it is going,” Whaley told The Fan Morning Show.

Whaley said you can’t just bring a person in for window-dressing. If you are not going to give that person any say-so, it wouldn’t really benefit you. It would probably just be a distraction.

He was asked about the offensive game plan of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. How they ran plays early in the game to set something up later. Their seemingly constant motion, which the Steelers admittedly do, but is it used for a full benefit with the Chiefs.

“Do you ever see the Steelers offense setting up a play 50 minutes before?” Whaley told 93.7 The Fan. “Do you ever see the Steelers offense putting a guy in motion to expose what the defense is doing and being able to take advantage of that weakness of the defense that they found out by motioning?”

“No.”

“They just use motion to say I am doing motion to give guys extra steps on their watch.”

There are several older coaches who could come in and advise the Steelers. Several who are rising stars who are not yet to the level of being an offensive coordinator, but could bring new ideas to the team. Several who previously ran offenses in the NFL where Senior Offensive Assistant or Assistant Head Coach would be a promotion and intriguing.

It’s been asked by the media, fans, now long-time football executives, even beloved Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is questioning the Steelers offensive plan.

Why won’t the Steelers add more resources to help their young players, along with an offensive coordinator with only two years of experience at the NFL level?

It’s baffling.