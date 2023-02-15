Open in App
Upper Strasburg, PA
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Franklin County man died after crashing dirt bike, police say

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion,

10 days ago
A 32-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Valentine's Day in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Kyle Evan Hurden, of Upper Strasburg, was driving a dirt bike in the southbound lane of the 1000 block of Mountain Road, Letterkenny Township, around 8:30 a.m. when he, for unknown reasons, traveled off the other side of the road and struck a tree, police said.

Hurden was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to state police, Pleasant Hall Fire Co. and the Franklin County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

More details were unavailable Wednesday afternoon.

