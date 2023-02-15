It’s a deal: Bears close on Arlington Heights property, say stadium is no guarantee

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Bears have taken a big step toward moving to the suburbs.

Bears officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the team has closed on its nearly $200 million purchase of the former Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights.

“Finalizing the purchase does not guarantee the land will be developed, but it is an important next step in our ongoing evaluation of the opportunity,” officials wrote. “There is still a tremendous amount of due diligence work to be done to determine if constructing an enclosed state-of-the-art stadium and multi-purpose entertainment district is feasible.”

If the project proceeds, the Bears said it would be one of the largest mega-projects in Midwest history.

Although Bears officials repeated a public stance against seeking taxpayer funds “locally or otherwise” for the stadium, they did write that the project would require assistance, including securing “property tax certainty.”

“For the development to move forward, and for this effort to be financially feasible, a public-private partnership addressing predictable taxes and necessary infrastructure funding for public uses is essential,” the statement read. “Public funds for infrastructure will provide regional improvements such as roads for better traffic flow and water drainage for residents throughout the area.”

Bears officials maintained that no decision has been made concerning the development of the property.

The team said it looks forward to showing how they plan to “transform the … largely dormant Arlington Heights property into one of the most iconic mega-project entertainment and destination points in the world.”

