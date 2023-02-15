C.J. McCollum's Injury Status For Pelicans-Lakers Game

C.J. McCollum is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in California to face off with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as star guard C.J. McCollum is questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "CJ McCollum (ankle) questionable for Wednesday."

The 31-year-old missed Monday's 103-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, so this would be his second straight game out of the lineup.

Right now, he is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest (while shooting 38.5% from the three-point range).

The Pelicans are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

They are currently tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh seed in the Western Conference and have a 30-28 record in 58 games.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans have gone 4-6, and they are 10-18 in the 28 games they have played on the road away from New Orleans.

As for the Lakers, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-32 record in 58 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 13-14 in the 27 games they have hosted at home in Los Angeles.

The west has been close, so the Pelicans are only 1.5 games back of the fourth seed, while the Lakers are just 2.5 games out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

Earlier this month, the Pelicans beat the Lakers 131-126 (in New Orleans).